Older Japanese Couple Expresses Their Love Through Coordinating Outfits

By Margherita Cole on July 10, 2023
Japanese Couple Wear Coordinating Outfits

Since 2016, Tsuyoshi and Tomi Seki (also known as bonpon511) have been dressing in chic coordinating outfits and sharing their fashion on Instagram. The Japanese couple has been married for 43 years and their deep connection to each other shows in the way they match shirts to dresses, jackets with sweaters, and much more. Now, their popular Instagram account has amassed over 900,000 followers who enjoy seeing what ensembles they put together next.

Tsuyoshi and Tomi have distinct fashion tastes, usually wearing outfits with bold prints and pops of color. So it's unsurprising that the couple actually met when they were at art school in Tokyo. Since then, their relationship blossomed and they had one daughter. It was she who helped them start their Instagram account to share their charming matching outfits.

The handle bonpon511 combines their childhood nicknames with the date of their wedding anniversary on May 11. Tsuyoshi and Tomi say that they have always had similar leanings when it comes to clothes. What they end up putting on is inspired by each other as well as where they're going that day. And although they appear extremely polished, the couple promises they only purchase pieces from inexpensive brands like Uniqlo.

Check out Tsuyoshi and Tomi’s matching outfits below and follow their style stories on Instagram.

Tsuyoshi and Tomi Seki (also known as bonpon511) are famous for dressing in matching outfits.

Japanese Couple Wear Coordinating Outfits Japanese Couple Wear Matching Outfits

The older Japanese couple have been married for 43 years.

Japanese Couple Wear Coordinating Outfits Japanese Couple Wear Coordinating Outfits

They express their love and artistic side by coordinating these ensembles.

Japanese Couple Wear Coordinating Outfits Japanese Couple Wear Coordinating Outfits

Oftentimes they match bold pops of color and prints.

Japanese Couple Wear Coordinating Outfits Japanese Couple Wear Coordinating Outfits

Their daughter helped them start their Instagram account where they share their ensembles.

Japanese Couple Wear Coordinating Outfits Japanese Couple Wear Coordinating Outfits

Now they have over 900k followers who clearly love their style stories.

Japanese Couple Wear Coordinating Outfits

bon_pon: Instagram

All images via bon_pon.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
