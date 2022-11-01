Baby Elephant Thanks Little Girl After She Helps It Get Unstuck From the Mud [Video]

With only about 415,000 elephants left in Africa and and 40,000 in Asia, this species ranges from the vulnerable to the endangered, which means they need all the help they can get from us. While some communities have come together to support elephants, once in a while some of these creatures need immediate assistance. This was the case for a baby elephant who got stuck in the mud on the side of a road. Luckily, a little girl approached it and did her best to free it. The best part is that it all got captured in a heartwarming video for us all to see.

In the short clip, we can see a baby elephant struggling to get its legs unstuck from a muddy path on the side of the road. Shortly after, a brave little girl enters the scene. Given the size of the animal, her physical efforts do little to move its body, but she does her best to assist the elephant and guide him out. In the most moving moment, once the elephant has made it out, the calf turns to the girl and raises its trunk, as if it’s saying “Thank you!”

The sweet video quickly went viral, earning over 35,000 upvotes on Reddit, as well as some loving responses. “Why is everything they do ADORABLE,” says one redditor. And someone else adds, “Elephants have really great memories. That one will remember her forever.”

After a baby elephant got stuck in the mud, a little girl approached it and did her best to try to free it. In the end, the sweet creature seems to thank her by raising its trunk.

h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Photographer Showcases the Majestic Beauty of Elephants To Help in Their Conservation [Interview]

Photos Capture Pure Joy of Rescued Baby Elephant Enjoying Her First-Ever Bath

Herd of Wild Elephants Take an Adorable Nap Together After 300-Mile Journey

17-Year-Old Invents Low-Cost Machine Learning Software That Can Detect Elephant Poachers