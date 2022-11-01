Home / Animals

Baby Elephant Thanks Little Girl After She Helps It Get Unstuck From the Mud [Video]

By Regina Sienra on November 1, 2022

With only about 415,000 elephants left in Africa and and 40,000 in Asia, this species ranges from the vulnerable to the endangered, which means they need all the help they can get from us. While some communities have come together to support elephants, once in a while some of these creatures need immediate assistance. This was the case for a baby elephant who got stuck in the mud on the side of a road. Luckily, a little girl approached it and did her best to free it. The best part is that it all got captured in a heartwarming video for us all to see.

In the short clip, we can see a baby elephant struggling to get its legs unstuck from a muddy path on the side of the road. Shortly after, a brave little girl enters the scene. Given the size of the animal, her physical efforts do little to move its body, but she does her best to assist the elephant and guide him out. In the most moving moment, once the elephant has made it out, the calf turns to the girl and raises its trunk, as if it’s saying “Thank you!”

The sweet video quickly went viral, earning over 35,000 upvotes on Reddit, as well as some loving responses. “Why is everything they do ADORABLE,” says one redditor. And someone else adds, “Elephants have really great memories. That one will remember her forever.”

Photo: Screenshot from Reddit

h/t: [Reddit]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Regina Sienra
