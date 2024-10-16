Colorful Stamp Designs Celebrate the Beauty of Endangered Species

Sometimes, revisiting our past creative projects can reveal their lasting value. This is true for Hanoi-based graphic designer and illustrator Lâm Tùng Nguyễn (better known simply as Tùng Nâm). Nearly a decade ago, he designed the Endangered Species Stamp Collection while applying for an internship at a local design agency. Though years have passed, the project remains as relevant today as when it was first created. Tùng Nâm recognized the collection's timeless appeal and recently refined and reshared the designs.

Rendered in a geometric, low-poly style in vibrant color schemes and intricate patterns, the project features 15 endangered species facing extinction. The stamps feature animals such as the olive ridley sea turtle, the red-masked Vietnamese pheasant, and the Asian tiger. Each stamp also includes the species’ scientific name in Latin and the year they were officially classified.

Every animal featured is currently endangered, threatened by factors like habitat loss, poaching, and climate change. Tùng Nâm hopes his stamp collection will not only showcase the beauty of these species but also inspire greater conservation efforts to protect them. The artist says, “This is my special illustration project to raise awareness in order to protect species in Vietnam that are very likely to become extinct in the near future.”

Check out the Endangered Species Stamp Collection below and find more from the artist's stunning portfolio by following Tùng Nâm on Instagram.

Graphic designer and illustrator Tùng Nâm created the Endangered Species Stamp Collection to raise awareness about 15 endangered species in Vietnam.

Each stamp showcases the animal's beauty in a geometric low-poly style, featuring vibrant colors and detailed patterns.

They also include the species’ scientific name in Latin and the year they were officially classified.

Tùng Nâm says, “This is my special illustration project to raise awareness in order to protect species in Vietnam that are very likely to become extinct in the near future.”

Tùng Nâm: Instagram | Facebook | Behance

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tùng Nâm.