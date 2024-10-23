Since her birth on July 10, 2024, Moo Deng, the charming baby pygmy hippopotamus, has gained international recognition. The hippo, whose name means “bouncy pig,” lives with her family at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand, and has captivated social media with her feisty personality, adorable chubbiness, and signature rosy cheeks. Her popularity has led to everything from LEGO sculptures to playful merch. Now, Moo Deng also has her very own logo.

Fans enthusiastically voted for possible logos on Facebook from a shortlist of 10 designs, pulled from a total of 1,895 submissions. Logo #5 received over 57,000 votes out of more than 100,000, and has since been trademarked by the Zoological Park Organization of Thailand (ZPOT). Created by Piyapatsara Kaewteentan, the delightful illustration perfectly captures Moo Deng’s distinct character, with her mouth wide open and the words “Moo Deng and the Gang” hovering above her.

Kaeweentan was rewarded with 10,000 baht (about US$297) for the winning entry, and ZPOT has already licensed 38 companies to reproduce it on various products. Garena Free Fire, a mobile battle royale game, is one such brand, and has collaborated with ZPOT on exclusive Moo Deng collectibles that will launch this November. The company will also donate 150,000 baht (about US$4,450) to the Moo Deng Project for Flood Victims and Animal Welfare.

In the past three months, Moo Deng’s fame has spurred enchanting fan art, makeup trends, and even a 24/7 livestream maintained by the zoo. It has also raised awareness for the zoo’s conservation efforts. The pygmy hippo is an endangered species and, per a 2015 assessment, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has estimated that fewer than 2,500 pygmy hippos remain in the wild.

Both sweet and resilient, there’s no doubt that Moo Deng will continue to charm fans around the world. To follow along on Moo Deng’s adventures, visit Khao Kheow Open Zoo on Instagram.

Moo Deng, the adorable baby pygmy hippo, now has her very own logo.

The logo was selected via public vote from a shortlist of 10 designs.

Moo Deng’s logo has since been copyrighted by her zoo, with 38 companies already receiving permission to reproduce it.

Even before the competition for her new logo was announced, artists around the world felt inspired by the baby hippo.

Look at this face. Who wouldn't be inspired by it?

