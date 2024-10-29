Beautiful Lynx Seen Wandering Around the Snowy Landscapes of Minnesota

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Voyageurs Wolf Project (@voyageurswolfproject)

Minnesota's Voyageurs National Park is known for its breathtaking landscapes and range of fauna. Recently, the team at Voyageurs Wolf Project, a research project led by environmentalists, captured some footage that highlights the best of these protected lands. Their trail cameras documented a majestic lynx roaming around the park.

The footage, captured during the fall and winter of 2023/2024, shows the fluffy yet daring lynx wandering around. The images also depict the change of colors and evolution of the park's landscape between seasons, going from the leafy green of early fall to the cold, snowy white of winter.

“We captured a lot of really neat lynx footage this past fall and winter!” the team shares. “They are just such ethereal looking creatures, and its always a highlight when we get footage of them, especially in the daylight.” The Voyageurs Wolf Project also shares that they were able to get more daytime footage of lynx this past winter than in any previous winter. This is in large part due to the approximately 350 cameras they had set up—many more than in previous years.

The IUCN estimates that the global population of lynx is less than 50,000 breeding individuals, earning them a “Near Threatened” status. They are also listed as threatened in the Lower 48 states under the Endangered Species Act, per the University of Minnesota Duluth.

