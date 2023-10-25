Home / Dance

Watch Amazing Jump Roper Effortlessly Time Her Performance to Music

By Margherita Cole on October 25, 2023

Skipping rope can be fun for kids and adults alike, but it can also be much more than a game of Double Dutch. The jump rope is a versatile tool that is often used by athletes for their warmup exercises. Some especially talented people even use the jump rope for mind-boggling routines that will entertain and enthrall you. Mimi Youu is a Paris-based performer who pairs her jump rope with a variety of beats to put on mesmerizing performances.

Although only a minute or two in length, each video is captivating to watch. Youu possesses a masterful ease around the jump rope, skipping forward and then reversing her movements without pause. Depending on the song of her choosing, she incorporates a variety of other dance-like steps, sometimes stopping the rope under her foot to sway to the rhythm before hopping again. She calls her unique improv style Rope O'Clock and even has a separate Instagram account dedicated to sharing her moves.

Perhaps the most satisfying trick in Youu's arsenal is the way she throws one end of the jump rope out before catching it in her hand again. Sometimes she will twirl it around, and other times she manipulates the rope like a whip. Whatever she does, you can be sure it pairs perfectly with the mix of dance, R&B, and Afrobeats jams accompanying her performances.

Scroll down to watch more mesmerizing videos by Youu, and be sure to follow her on Instagram so you never miss an update.

Paris-based Mimi Youu uses the jump rope in an unusual yet entirely mesmerizing way.

Using her amazing skills, she coordinates her moves to match up with music.

She calls her entertaining style Rope O'Clock jump rope style.

She is able to change the direction of the jump rope and toss it from hand to hand with incredible ease.

The choreography pairs perfectly with different songs.

Mimi Youu: Instagram
Rope o'Clock: Instagram

Related Articles:

This Video of Joyful Kids Performing a TikTok Dance Challenge With a Pro Choreographer Will Light Up Your Day

Offbeat Photographs of Ballet Dancers Honor the Artistry of Analog Photography

Choreography Duo Imagines 40 iPhone Text Tones as Expressive Interpretive Dances

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Man Who Was Pronounced Dead and Came Back to Life Explains What Dying Feels Like
Brazilian Orchestra Continues to Play Flawlessly in the Dark During a Power Outage
Former Baseball Star Ken Griffey Jr. Becomes Sports Photographer, Snaps Amazing Action Shots
Girl and Her Pet Water Buffalo Shares Their Adorable Adventures Together
Watch Two Years’ Worth of the Best Animal Sightings From Wildlife Trail Cameras
Boy Finally Meets His Online Best Friend in Person After 3 Years of Playing Video Games Together

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Celebs Warn About AI-Powered Deepfake Videos of Them Advertising Products on Social Media
Mother Cat Carries Her Kitten Over to Meet Human Baby in Sweet Video
Watch Nobel Prize Winner Drew Weissman Call His Parents To Tell Them He Won
Watch These “Outtakes” of NASA Astronauts Struggling To Walk on the Moon
Woman Seamlessly Switches Between 10 Accents in One Minute Video
Boy With Autism Wins Golf Tournament Despite Having Only Played Three Rounds in His Whole Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.