Former Baseball Star Ken Griffey Jr. Becomes Sports Photographer, Snaps Amazing Action Shots

Upon retirement, some athletes find careers as coaches or sportscasters. We've also seen a few former players take on artistic endeavors, like Blake McFarland, a retired baseball star who is now a full-time sculptor. Now, there seems to be one player who found a different creative career path that will keep him close to the sporting fields. Ken Griffey Jr., a former professional baseball outfielder, is now a sports photographer, and the images he's taking are wonderful.

Griffey Jr. was spotted during the football match between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals, where he snapped some truly inspiring pictures of both the game and the fans in the stands. According to Sports Illustrated, this is far from Griffey Jr.'s first try at sports photography. He has been photographing from the sidelines since 2015, and it's definitely more than a hobby—it's an actual part-time job for him.

The retired baseball star also got a chance to photograph global soccer star Lionel Messi during an Inter Miami match a few weeks ago. Additionally, he has also had the opportunity to take pictures of the sport that he practiced and loved for decades. Earlier this year, Griffey was seen snapping photos at this year's Home Run Derby in Seattle.

Griffey Jr. retired from professional baseball in 2010, having played 22 seasons. He spent most of his career with the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds, and he also had a short stint with the Chicago White Sox in 2008. To this day, he remains one of the most prolific home run hitters in baseball history, ranking seventh in Major League Baseball history with 630 home runs. A 13-time All-Star player, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Ultimately, Griffey Jr.'s experiences as a storied athlete have trained his eye, bringing a unique storytelling style to his images. After all, he knows what those big stars may be feeling during a game-defining play.

To stay up to date with Griffey Jr., you can follow him on Instagram.

