Bayley the Adorable Dog Looks Like a Real-Life Snoopy

The internet has discovered a new face claim for Snoopy from Charles M. Schultz's Peanuts comic and the resemblance is uncanny. With a fluffy white face and floppy black ears, Bayley the Mini Sheepadoodle has quickly captured people's imaginations as a real-life Snoopy. Her dedicated Instagram page has already accumulated over 300,000 followers who are in love with her charming photos.

In Schultz's comic, Snoopy is described as a beagle, and drawn with a long nose and cute rounded body. While Bayley is a different kind of breed—the result of crossing a Miniature Poodle with an Old English Sheepdog—she shares a lot with the comic's lovable silent dog, including a black button nose and sweet dark eyes.

Bayley's Instagram account is filled with sweet portraits taken by her adoring human. These photos and short videos make Bayley out to be the perfect model, posing calmly for the camera, which adds to the similarity between her and Snoopy. She also has a birthday coming up on May 4, when she will turn 2 years old.

Scroll down to see more fun pictures of Bayley and be sure to follow her Instagram to keep up to date with her latest posts.

h/t: [CNN]

All images via Bayley the Mini Sheepadoodle's Instagram.

