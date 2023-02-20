Animal Shelter Asks Paul Rudd To Adopt Dog That Looks Just Like Him

We all have a doppelgänger somewhere in the world. And in some cases, our lookalike isn't even a human being. Case in point, an animal shelter in Collierville, Tennessee, shared photos of a 2-year-old Australian shepherd mix named Waffle House that bears an uncanny resemblance to actor Paul Rudd. With bright happy eyes and a brilliant smile, this charming pup has earned its nickname of “Pawl Ruff.”

The similarities between Rudd and Waffle House inspired the shelter to ask the actor via social media to adopt the sweet dog. “While making love connections between pets and people today, we discovered one of our dogs is meant to be with Paul Rudd,” the Town of Collierville tweeted. “We have nicknamed him Pawl Ruff.”

They accompanied their plea with a collage of photos of Rudd and the dog to highlight their likeness. “Paul doesn't have a Twitter handle, but @AntMan does. And honestly, what is more heroic than adopting a shelter pet?” the Town of Collierville added. Since then, it seems like Waffle House's superstar good looks have already earned him a forever home, as his Petfinder page has been updated to show an adopted status.

While making love connections between pets and people today, we discovered one of our dogs is meant to be with Paul Rudd. We have nicknamed him Pawl Ruff. Paul doesn't have a Twitter handle, but @AntMan does. And honestly, what is more heroic than adopting a shelter pet? pic.twitter.com/Q0onM8dvw9 — Town of Collierville (@ColliervilleGov) February 14, 2023

