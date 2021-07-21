Jewelry Designer Crafts Colorful Bead Earrings Inspired by Famous Artworks

Do you have a favorite work of art from history? From Van Gogh’s Starry Night to da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, many famous paintings from our past continue to fascinate people today. Ukrainian jewelry designer Hanna Hupalo (of Namystynky) is one artist who takes inspiration from iconic masterpieces. She handcrafts beautiful bead earrings that allow you to wear your favorite works of art.

Hupalo first started making jewelry with her sister, Oksana, around eight years ago, after they both graduated from art school. What initially began as a hobby soon launched into their own small business; and today, making beaded jewelry is Hupalo’s full-time job. Her speciality is her art-inspired, fringed earrings made from colorful beads. She recreates famous paintings by threading one bead at a time, resulting in beaded images that look like pixelated versions of the paintings they’re inspired by.

Hupalo’s online shop includes earrings inspired by Claude Monet’s Water Lilies, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, and Mondrian’s geometric compositions. Each pair of earrings cleverly captures the colors of motifs of the paintings. And when they’re worn, the earrings sway with the wearer’s movements and catch the eyes of passersby.

Check out Hupalo’s art-inspired earrings below and buy your own pair via her Etsy store.

Jewelry designer Hanna Hupalo (of Namystynky) handcrafts beautiful bead earrings inspired by famous works of art.

Each eye-catching pair looks like a pixelated version of the painting it’s inspired by.

Hanna Hupalo / Namystynky: Instagram | Etsy

