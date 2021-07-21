Home / Design / Jewelry

Jewelry Designer Crafts Colorful Bead Earrings Inspired by Famous Artworks

By Emma Taggart on July 21, 2021
Famous Art Bead Earrings by Hanna Hupalo

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Do you have a favorite work of art from history? From Van Gogh’s Starry Night to da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, many famous paintings from our past continue to fascinate people today. Ukrainian jewelry designer Hanna Hupalo (of Namystynky) is one artist who takes inspiration from iconic masterpieces. She handcrafts beautiful bead earrings that allow you to wear your favorite works of art.

Hupalo first started making jewelry with her sister, Oksana, around eight years ago, after they both graduated from art school. What initially began as a hobby soon launched into their own small business; and today, making beaded jewelry is Hupalo’s full-time job. Her speciality is her art-inspired, fringed earrings made from colorful beads. She recreates famous paintings by threading one bead at a time, resulting in beaded images that look like pixelated versions of the paintings they’re inspired by.

Hupalo’s online shop includes earrings inspired by Claude Monet’s Water Lilies, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, and Mondrian’s geometric compositions. Each pair of earrings cleverly captures the colors of motifs of the paintings. And when they’re worn, the earrings sway with the wearer’s movements and catch the eyes of passersby.

Check out Hupalo’s art-inspired earrings below and buy your own pair via her Etsy store.

Jewelry designer Hanna Hupalo (of Namystynky) handcrafts beautiful bead earrings inspired by famous works of art.

Famous Art Bead Earrings by Hanna Hupalo

Each eye-catching pair looks like a pixelated version of the painting it’s inspired by.

Famous Art Bead Earrings by Hanna HupaloFamous Art Bead Earrings by Hanna HupaloFamous Art Bead Earrings by Hanna HupaloFamous Art Bead Earrings by Hanna HupaloFamous Art Bead Earrings by Hanna HupaloFamous Art Bead Earrings by Hanna HupaloFamous Art Bead Earrings by Hanna HupaloFamous Art Bead Earrings by Hanna HupaloFamous Art Bead Earrings by Hanna HupaloFamous Art Bead Earrings by Hanna HupaloFamous Art Bead Earrings by Hanna HupaloFamous Art Bead Earrings by Hanna HupaloFamous Art Bead Earrings by Hanna HupaloFamous Art Bead Earrings by Hanna HupaloFamous Art Bead Earrings by Hanna HupaloFamous Art Bead Earrings by Hanna HupaloHanna Hupalo / Namystynky: Instagram | Etsy
h/t: [So Super Awesome]

Related Articles:

Celebrate the Beauty of Birds and Butterflies Everytime You Wear These Earrings

Glass Window Earrings Offer a View Outside Hanging on Your Ears

These Quirky Mismatched Earrings Will Keep You Looking Creative

Channel Frida Kahlo’s Artistic Passion with These Quirky Earrings

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Upcycling Artist Turns Broken Glass Bottles Into Dazzling “Gemstone” Rings
Enchanting ‘Lady in the Water’ Jewelry Designed With Creatively Carved Agate Cameos
Celebrate the Beauty of Birds and Butterflies Everytime You Wear These Earrings
Bee-Inspired Jewelry Looks Like It’s Covered in Real Dripping Honey
These 17th-Century Skull Watches Open Up to Reveal Time as It Passes Us By
Hand-Painted Houseplant Jewelry is a Stylish Way to Celebrate Your Favorite Plants

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Adorable Teapot Ring Lets You Have a Tiny Tea Party Wherever You Go
What’s Your Birthstone? Fun Facts for Each of the 12 Gemstones
Glass Window Earrings Offer a View Outside Hanging on Your Ears
15 Dazzling Jewelry Stores on Etsy That Specialize in Beautiful Handmade Designs
96-Year-Old Navajo Grandmother Goes Viral on TikTok for Her Beadwork
GPS Jewelry Turns Your Favorite Routes Into Wearable Abstract Designs

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.