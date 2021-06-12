Home / Design / Jewelry

Celebrate the Beauty of Birds and Butterflies Everytime You Wear These Earrings

By Emma Taggart on June 12, 2021
Bird Resin Earrings by Tomka Store

Butterflies and birds might be frequent visitors to your yard, but we rarely get to admire them from up-close. If you or someone you know loves garden creatures of all kinds, Russian artist Tomka creates transparent resin earrings that capture their ethereal beauty.

Due to its versatility, epoxy resin has become a popular material for making jewelry. Tomka uses the synthetic substance to craft life-like butterfly wings and garden bird earrings that are the perfect gift for nature lovers. Each ethereal handmade piece is light enough to comfortably hang on your ear all while making a bold, colorful statement.

From bullfinches and sparrows to blue tits and robins, Tomka pays tribute to all kinds of garden birds. Each pretty set of earrings captures the charm of our plump feathered friends and is complete with hand-painted plumage. Similarly, Tomka’s butterfly earrings are crafted to feature the delicate details of real insect wings. Every colorful creation is modeled after butterfly species you would actually find in your garden.

Tomka’s resin earrings are especially beautiful when worn outside during the day. Their vibrant colors shimmer in the sunlight, and their translucent surfaces allow them to reflect the natural hues of the surrounding environment. Each earring looks colorful from both sides, allowing them to catch attention from all angles.

Check out Tomka’s resin earrings below and buy your own from her collection on Etsy.

Russian artist Tomka creates transparent resin earrings that capture the ethereal beauty of garden birds and butterflies.

Bird Resin Earrings by Tomka StoreBird Resin Earrings by Tomka Store

Each colorful handmade earring is painted to feature the delicate details of real winged creatures.

Butterfly Wing Resin Earrings by Tomka StoreBird Resin Earrings by Tomka StoreBird Resin Earrings by Tomka StoreBird Resin Earrings by Tomka StoreBird Resin Earrings by Tomka StoreButterfly Wing Resin Earrings by Tomka StoreButterfly Wing Resin Earrings by Tomka StoreButterfly Wing Resin Earrings by Tomka StoreButterfly Wing Resin Earrings by Tomka StoreBird Resin Earrings by Tomka StoreBird Resin Earrings by Tomka StoreButterfly Wing Resin Earrings by Tomka StoreButterfly Wing Resin Earrings by Tomka StoreButterfly Wing Resin Earrings by Tomka StoreButterfly Wing Resin Earrings by Tomka StoreButterfly Wing Resin Earrings by Tomka StoreTomka Store: Etsy | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tomka Store.

