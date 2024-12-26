Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Embroidered Aerial Views of Classical English Gardens and Rural Landscapes

By Emma Taggart on December 26, 2024

Aerial Embroidery Art by Victoria Rose Richards

British textile artist Victoria Rose Richards is known for her striking embroidery designs that depict aerial perspectives of rural England. While her earlier work featured fabric patchworks of fields, rivers represented by meandering stitches, and 3D clusters of knots for foliage, her latest creations embrace a new, geometric approach.

Richards discovered her passion for embroidery in 2018 when she selected threads from her grandmother’s embroidery tin. As someone on the autism spectrum, she found that stitching brought her a sense of calm. Since then, she has mastered the traditional craft and developed her own distinctive style. Her latest works celebrate the bird’s-eye view symmetry of vineyards and classical gardens, featuring 3D hedges, intricate mazes, neatly arranged gardens, and geometric paths, all meticulously stitched within embroidery hoops.

In one design, Richards captures a vineyard from above, with rows of grapevines represented by tiny French knots in green thread. She also incorporated circular gardens and paths that resemble crop circles. Richards says, “I didn’t have [crop circles] in mind when designing this aerial landscape, but they certainly ended up looking like them.”

In another piece, Richards reimagines a geometric, classical garden with countless tiny flowers, carefully stitched into patchworks of structured gardens. The incredibly detailed textile scene even includes a tiny metal cog to serve as a central fountain.

Reflecting on her new approach, Richards says, “I find symmetry very comforting and calming… it scratches an itch in my brain.” She also shares that creating her geometric gardens required a shift in her process, revealing, “I had to use exact measurements with a ruler to draw it out, which is quite alien for me in my work!”

Check out the artist’s latest embroidery landscapes below and find more of her work on Victoria Rose Richards’ website.

British textile artist Victoria Rose Richards creates striking embroidery designs that depict aerial perspectives of rural England.

Aerial Embroidery Art by Victoria Rose Richards

Her latest works celebrate the bird’s-eye view symmetry of vineyards and classical gardens.

Aerial Embroidery Art by Victoria Rose Richards

3D hedges, intricate mazes, geometric paths, and cog fountains are all meticulously contained within embroidery hoops.

Aerial Embroidery Art by Victoria Rose Richards

Aerial Embroidery Art by Victoria Rose Richards

Aerial Embroidery Art by Victoria Rose Richards

Aerial Embroidery Art by Victoria Rose Richards

Aerial Embroidery Art by Victoria Rose Richards

Aerial Embroidery Art by Victoria Rose Richards

Aerial Embroidery Art by Victoria Rose Richards

Other works feature stitched patchworks of fields and rivers, alongside 3D clusters of knots that represent lush foliage.

Aerial Embroidery Art by Victoria Rose Richards

Each piece looks like a gorgeous textile world, viewed from an airplane window.

Aerial Embroidery Art by Victoria Rose Richards

Aerial Embroidery Art by Victoria Rose Richards

Aerial Embroidery Art by Victoria Rose Richards

Aerial Embroidery Art by Victoria Rose Richards

Aerial Embroidery Art by Victoria Rose Richards

Victoria Rose Richards: Website Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Victoria Rose Richards.

Related Articles:

3D Landscape Embroidery Captures Colorful Aerial Views of Rural England

Spectacular Embroidery Visualizes Connection Between Earth’s Landscapes and Cosmic Universe

Stunning Embroidered Still Lifes Made With Countless Stitches of Colorful Thread

5 Reasons To Start Embroidering Right Now

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Weaves Together the Female Form and Nature in Larger-Than-Life Embroidery
Spectacular Embroidery Visualizes Connection Between Earth’s Landscapes and Cosmic Universe
Artist Creates Realistic Embroidery of Special Moments and Beloved Pets To Spread Love and Inner Peace
5 Reasons To Start Embroidering Right Now
Fiber Artist Crochets Beautiful Lacework Designs on Fallen Laves
Twisting Tornadoes Come to Life in This Artist’s Stunning 3D Embroidery

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artists Merge Thread Painting With the Japanese Art of Kintsugi on Vintage Plates
Long Colorful Strands of Yarn Are Woven into Stunning Portraits
Stunning Embroidered Still Lifes Made With Countless Stitches of Colorful Thread
Artist Masterfully Embroiders Dried and Preserved Flowers on Delicate Tulle
Artist Uses Needle and Thread to Create Realistically Embroider Hair
With These 6 Expert Embroidery Tips You’ll Be Stitching in No Time

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.