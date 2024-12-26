Embroidered Aerial Views of Classical English Gardens and Rural Landscapes

British textile artist Victoria Rose Richards is known for her striking embroidery designs that depict aerial perspectives of rural England. While her earlier work featured fabric patchworks of fields, rivers represented by meandering stitches, and 3D clusters of knots for foliage, her latest creations embrace a new, geometric approach.

Richards discovered her passion for embroidery in 2018 when she selected threads from her grandmother’s embroidery tin. As someone on the autism spectrum, she found that stitching brought her a sense of calm. Since then, she has mastered the traditional craft and developed her own distinctive style. Her latest works celebrate the bird’s-eye view symmetry of vineyards and classical gardens, featuring 3D hedges, intricate mazes, neatly arranged gardens, and geometric paths, all meticulously stitched within embroidery hoops.

In one design, Richards captures a vineyard from above, with rows of grapevines represented by tiny French knots in green thread. She also incorporated circular gardens and paths that resemble crop circles. Richards says, “I didn’t have [crop circles] in mind when designing this aerial landscape, but they certainly ended up looking like them.”

In another piece, Richards reimagines a geometric, classical garden with countless tiny flowers, carefully stitched into patchworks of structured gardens. The incredibly detailed textile scene even includes a tiny metal cog to serve as a central fountain.

Reflecting on her new approach, Richards says, “I find symmetry very comforting and calming… it scratches an itch in my brain.” She also shares that creating her geometric gardens required a shift in her process, revealing, “I had to use exact measurements with a ruler to draw it out, which is quite alien for me in my work!”

Check out the artist’s latest embroidery landscapes below and find more of her work on Victoria Rose Richards’ website.

British textile artist Victoria Rose Richards creates striking embroidery designs that depict aerial perspectives of rural England.

Her latest works celebrate the bird’s-eye view symmetry of vineyards and classical gardens.

3D hedges, intricate mazes, geometric paths, and cog fountains are all meticulously contained within embroidery hoops.

Other works feature stitched patchworks of fields and rivers, alongside 3D clusters of knots that represent lush foliage.

Each piece looks like a gorgeous textile world, viewed from an airplane window.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Victoria Rose Richards.

