Funny Portraits of Pets With Disgusted Expressions Beg the Question, “Who Cut the Cheese?”

By Sara Barnes on June 7, 2023
Dog Photos by Belinda Richards

Photographer Belinda Richards captures the unique personalities of cats and dogs through her soulful—and often funny—pet portrait photography. One of her latest series highlights the inherent humor of animals and her expertise in showcasing their personalities on camera. The collection of images titled Who Cut the Cheese? (it means exactly what you think) features 19 dogs and one “guilty-looking cat.” Each creature has an expression of disgust on its face, whether it’s an upturned nose or squinting eyes to indicate that it smelled something bad.

“This project was inspired by my love for capturing the unique personalities of my canine clients and my desire to bring humor and delight to the viewer,” Richards explains. “I carefully chose each shot to build a narrative and as you view these images, I hope you will experience a sense of amusement and delight as each dog's look of disgust is revealed, culminating in the cat's guilty expression when we find out who really did cut the cheese.”

Pet parents know that their furry friend has a personality all its own, and Who Cut the Cheese? proves that. The variety of expressions is striking, as is Richards’ curation. She’s managed to showcase something new with each photo. From breed to breed, no two dogs are alike, and the kitty is in a league all its own.

Want to learn how to shoot incredible pet portraits like Richards? Enroll in her online class Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend exclusively on My Modern Met Academy. Over the course of nearly two and a half hours, she’ll show you how to take soulful portraits of your pup in a studio setting.

Photographer Belinda Richards captures the unique personalities of animals through her soulful—and often funny—pet portrait photography.

Dog Photos by Belinda Richards

One of her latest series highlights the inherent humor of animals and her expertise in showcasing their personalities on camera.

Funny Dog Photos by Belinda RichardsFunny Dog Photos by Belinda RichardsDog Photos by Belinda Richards

The collection of images titled Who Cut the Cheese? (it means exactly what you think) features 19 dogs and one “guilty-looking cat.”

Dog Photos by Belinda RichardsFunny Dog Photos by Belinda RichardsDog Photos by Belinda RichardsFunny Dog Photos by Belinda Richards

Each creature has an expression of disgust on its face, whether it’s an upturned nose or squinting eyes to indicate that it smelled something bad.

Dog Photos by Belinda RichardsFunny Dog Photos by Belinda RichardsDog Photos by Belinda RichardsDog Photos by Belinda RichardsFunny Dog Photos by Belinda Richards

“I carefully chose each shot to build a narrative and as you view these images,” Richards explains, “I hope you will experience a sense of amusement and delight as each dog's look of disgust is revealed, culminating in the cat's guilty expression when we find out who really did cut the cheese.”

Dog Photos by Belinda RichardsDog Photos by Belinda RichardsDog Photos by Belinda RichardsDog Photos by Belinda RichardsDog Photos by Belinda Richards

Want to learn how to shoot incredible pet portraits like Richards?

Dog Photos by Belinda Richards

Enroll in her online class Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend exclusively on My Modern Met Academy.

Belinda Richards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Belinda Richards. 

