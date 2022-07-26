Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

Photographer Captures the Joyful Personalities of Playful Pups and Shows How You Can, Too

By Sara Barnes on July 26, 2022
Dog Photography by Belinda Richard

Snapping a great photo of an animal can seem like a fool’s errand. You can't, after all, instruct them like you can a human. But for photographers who specialize in this type of portraiture, they’ve seemed to tap into an animal’s psyche and, as a result, have the ability to share their wonderful essence with the world. Belinda Richards of Frog Dog Studios is doing just that. Her photographic expertise is in domesticated animals and digital manipulation, which is best showcased in her portraits of pups. Using her photo skills and creative retouching, she reveals dogs’ expressive faces that are sure to make you smile.

Richards’ subjects look happy and at ease. Working with her husband Tony Ladson, they spend time during a photo session making sounds and offering treats to get dogs' attention and bring out their best. “One thing I noticed is how each animal gives me such relatable expressions,” Richards tells My Modern Met. “Their reactions to the different noises I make or words I use is so unique to each individual, just like people.”

If you’ve longed to learn how to capture the personality of your pup, now is your chance to learn from Richards on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform with online courses in a variety of creative subjects. Her class is called Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend. Over the course of about two and a half hours, you’ll learn how to take a soulful portrait of your dog in a studio setting.

“I created this course to help aspiring pet photographers capture candid portraits of dogs in a studio environment,” Richards says of her class. “Working with dogs can be a bit of a juggling act between controlling your lighting, camera settings, AND a subject that doesn’t understand most of what you are saying!”

Photographer Belinda Richards of Frog Dog Studios excels at capturing the personality of adorable pups.

Dog Photography by Belinda RichardDog Photography by Belinda RichardDog Photography by Belinda Richard

The portraits showcase the humor and warmth of dogs.

Dog Photography by Belinda RichardDog Photography by Belinda RichardDog Photography by Belinda RichardDog Photography by Belinda Richard

Sometimes, she incorporates props…

Dog Photography by Belinda RichardDog Photography by Belinda Richard

…other times, a photo is snapped right after a tasty treat.

Dog Photography by Belinda RichardDog Photography by Belinda RichardDog Photography by Belinda RichardDog Photography by Belinda RichardDog Photography by Belinda Richard

You can learn from Richards in her online class on My Modern Met Academy called Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend.

Pet Photography by Belinda RichardsPet Photograph in a Studio SettingEditing a Pet PhotographPet Photography by Belinda RichardsBelinda Richards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Belinda Richards.

Related Articles:

Photographer Sophie Gamand on Her Life-Saving Dog Photography and Animal Advocacy [Podcast]

Pet Photographer Reveals How Adorable Dogs and Cats Look From Below

Epic Photos of Super Dogs “Flying” Through Colorful Clouds of Powder

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist’s ‘Abstract Realism’ Paintings Capture the Wild Bond Between Women and Animals
Create Your Own Jewel-Toned Geometric Landscape In This Online Painting Class
Artist Uses Vibrant Colored Inks To Breathe Vivid Life Into Her Illustrations
Incredible Architectural Illustrations Celebrate the Immense Beauty of Historic Façades
Ukrainian Students Are Taking Haunting Grad Photos in Rubble Created by the War
Polish People Are Role Playing as Americans Celebrating the 4th of July

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Learn How to Create Botanical Art From Real Flowers in This Online Class (Now for Pre-Sale!)
Photographer Is Helping Overlooked Shelter Pets Get Adopted Through Striking Pawtraits
Perfect Your Painting When You Enroll in These Online Art Classes
Bold Portraits Celebrate the Rich Cultural History of Kenya Through Hypnotic Patterns
Start Your Creative Journey When You Enroll in These Popular Online Classes
Learn How To Illustrate in Online Courses That Will Ignite Your Creativity

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]