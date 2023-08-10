Home / Quiz

Find Out How Old You Are Based on Your School Supplies Choices [Quiz]

By Jessica Stewart on August 10, 2023
Back to School Quiz

The new school year is just around the corner. So why not do a little back-to-school shopping? In this fun and entertaining quiz, we'll ask you to pick some items for the new school year and, based on your answers, we'll tell you your age. Well, your school age that is.

Have a little fun and see whether you'll be packing a bag for preschool or heading to college in this silly quiz meant to give you a little nostalgia for your school days. And, if you enter your email address, you'll receive your results in your inbox, along with some heartwarming stories about inspiring students and teachers.

Related Articles:

Are You a Child of the 80s? Test Your Knowledge [Quiz]

Which Hue Represents You? Discover Your Color Match [Quiz]

Which Barbie Are You? Take This Fun Personality Quiz to Find Out

How Well Do You Know Your World Capitals? Test Your Geography Knowledge [Quiz]

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

How Well Do You Know Your World Capitals? Test Your Geography Knowledge [Quiz]
Which Barbie Are You? Take This Fun Personality Quiz to Find Out
Which Decade Are You Really From? Travel Back in Time and Take the Quiz
Are You a Child of the 80s? Test Your Knowledge [Quiz]
Which Hue Represents You? Discover Your Color Match [Quiz]
How Much Do You Know About Monet? [Quiz]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Who is Your Genius Persona? Discover Your Historical Counterpart [Quiz]
Quote Quest: Who Said It? Art Edition [Quiz]
Artistic Tastes Revealed: Discover Your Ideal Art Experience [Quiz]
How Much Do You Know About the Italian Renaissance? Test Your Art Knowledge [Quiz]
Discover Your Political Alter Ego: Which Former U.S. President Are You? [Quiz]
Name That Sculpture! Test Your Art Knowledge [Quiz]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.