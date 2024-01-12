Home / Store

Add a Bit of Sparkle to Your Paintings With This Metallic Watercolor Set

By Margherita Cole on January 12, 2024

Looking to create a painting that stands out from the rest? A little bit of sparkle is a great way to brighten up your artwork. Fortunately, creative brand Viviva Colors—best known for their portable Original Colorsheets—have designed a small but mighty set of metallic watercolors pans that will go a long way in your studio.

This portable set measures 3 x 2.5 inches and weighs less than an ounce, making it great for on-the-go artists. Each pan is inserted inside a 100% biodegradable cork backing, which is completely eco-friendly. All the artist has to do to start using this amazing little set is to wet their paintbrush and swipe it over their desired color.

While pans may be the preferred watercolor delivery system for some, it's not the only way to use this medium. Viviva Colors has also made a metallic colorsheets set in their signature booklet style. It features an assortment of 10 high-quality colors that shimmer and shine in the light. Each sheet is made of a supersaturated layer of pigment that's deposited on the paper. To get started, simply wet your brush, run it over the chosen color, and start painting your next great masterpiece.

Scroll down to shop these watercolor supplies, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

Viviva Colors makes portable watercolor supplies that are ideal for making art anywhere.

 

Find more Viviva Colors' watercolor supplies in My Modern Met Store!

 

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California.
