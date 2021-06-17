Home / Art / Art Supplies

10+ Best Fountain Pen Inks for Illustrators and Letterers

By Margherita Cole on June 17, 2021
Both hand-letterers and illustrators love fountain pens for their objective beauty and their expressive line variation. And since most fountain pens are refillable, that means you can try all kinds of different inks, from black to shades of blue to other colors in the rainbow. We've made your search easier by collecting the best fountain inks to try.

Before you start looking at inks, it's important to consider what you want to make and analyze the fountain pen you'll be using. If you're using your utensil to produce artwork, for instance, you might prefer to have a black waterproof ink that will allow you to go over your drawing with water-based media without worrying about bleeding. Similarly, if you're more interested in traditional hand-lettering, you might be inclined to purchase a variety of colorful inks to create more intricate calligraphy. Another thing to keep in mind is whether your fountain pen has a converter built into its design, or whether you need to purchase attachments to try bottled inks.

Our pick for the best overall ink is the Platinum Carbon Black ink. Not only is it resistant to water and fading, but it also does not bleed through ordinary copy paper, making it an ideal first choice for illustrators and hand-letterers alike. Scroll down to see more picks for the best fountain pen inks in black, blue, and other colors.

 

Check out our picks for the 10+ best fountain pen inks.

Best Black Inks

 

Platinum Carbon Black

Platinum Carbon Ink

Platinum | $16.78

 

Noodler's Black Waterproof Ink

Noodler's Black Waterproof Ink

Noodler's | $12.50

 

J. Herbin Perle Noire 

Perle Noire Black Fountain Pen Ink

Herbin | $11.99

 

Best Blue Inks

 

Waterman Serenity Blue 

Waterman Blue Ink

Waterman | $10.07

 

Rohrer & Klingner Salix

 

Best Colorful Inks

 

Diamine Fountain Pen Ink Sherwood Green

Diamine Fountain Pen Ink

Diamine | $19

 

Noodler's Fountain Pen Ink Saguaro

 

Dryden Designs Fountain Pen Ink Luscious Pink

 

Pelikan Fountain Pen Ink Brilliant Red

Pelikan Fountain Pen Ink

Pelikan | $7.75

 

Pilot Iroshizuku Mini Fountain Pen Ink Set (15 ml bottles)

Pilot Iroshizuku Mini Fountain Pen Ink

Pilot | $24.28

 

Monteverde Gem Ink Set

Monteverde Colorful Inks Set

Monteverde | $50.31

 

