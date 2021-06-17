10+ Best Fountain Pen Inks for Illustrators and Letterers

Both hand-letterers and illustrators love fountain pens for their objective beauty and their expressive line variation. And since most fountain pens are refillable, that means you can try all kinds of different inks, from black to shades of blue to other colors in the rainbow. We've made your search easier by collecting the best fountain inks to try.

Before you start looking at inks, it's important to consider what you want to make and analyze the fountain pen you'll be using. If you're using your utensil to produce artwork, for instance, you might prefer to have a black waterproof ink that will allow you to go over your drawing with water-based media without worrying about bleeding. Similarly, if you're more interested in traditional hand-lettering, you might be inclined to purchase a variety of colorful inks to create more intricate calligraphy. Another thing to keep in mind is whether your fountain pen has a converter built into its design, or whether you need to purchase attachments to try bottled inks.

Our pick for the best overall ink is the Platinum Carbon Black ink. Not only is it resistant to water and fading, but it also does not bleed through ordinary copy paper, making it an ideal first choice for illustrators and hand-letterers alike. Scroll down to see more picks for the best fountain pen inks in black, blue, and other colors.

Check out our picks for the 10+ best fountain pen inks.

Best Black Inks

Platinum Carbon Black

Noodler's Black Waterproof Ink

J. Herbin Perle Noire

Best Blue Inks

Waterman Serenity Blue

Rohrer & Klingner Salix

Best Colorful Inks

Diamine Fountain Pen Ink Sherwood Green

Noodler's Fountain Pen Ink Saguaro

Dryden Designs Fountain Pen Ink Luscious Pink

Pelikan Fountain Pen Ink Brilliant Red

Pilot Iroshizuku Mini Fountain Pen Ink Set (15 ml bottles)

Monteverde Gem Ink Set

Related Articles:

15 Cute Pencil Pouches to Store Your Drawing Supplies

13 of the Best Drawing Pens for Professionals and Beginners

20+ Creative Gifts for Writers That Are Way Better Than an Ordinary Notebook and Pen

10+ Essential Art Supplies to Help You Start Drawing Your Own Comics