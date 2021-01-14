Home / Design / Creative Products

9 Best Fountain Pens for Writing and Illustration

January 14, 2021
Whether you're a writer, journaler, or illustrator, fountain pens are a must-have tool in your collection. These nifty writing utensils provide the same expressive line variation as nib pens without the mess of dipping them in ink. Most fountain pens are also refillable, making them a long-lasting and environmentally friendly choice as well.

However, if you've never used a fountain pen before, you may be at a loss of where to start. Unlike ballpoints or rollerballs, these pens require a bit more finesse to use the nib properly. They also come in a wide variation of models, from disposable pens to luxury versions with gold nibs. Fortunately, you don't have to shell out to experiment with this cool pen. We've put together a list of the best fountain pens for every skill level and budget.

Scroll down to see our hand-picked selection of the best fountain pens for beginners and professionals.

Get excited about your next project with these awesome fountain pens!

Starter Fountain Pens

 

Zebra Zensations Disposable Fountain Pen

Zebra Zensations Fountain Pen

Zebra | $6.06

Zebra Zensations is a great choice for those who want to try fountain pens without the financial investment. As a disposable pen, it comes prefilled with ink, so you can start writing straight away.

 

Platinum Preppy Fountain Pen 

Platinum Preppy Fountain Pen

PLATINUM | $6.90

Another great starter pen is the Preppy Fountain Pen by PLATINUM. It features a fine, stainless steel nib that will let you create smooth lines and it includes four cartridges to refill the pen.

 

Itoya Blade Fountain Pen

Itoya Fountain Pen

Itoya | $7.99

The Itoya Blade was designed to be as easy to use as a ballpoint pen, but with the classic flair of a fountain pen. Its disposable design and low cost make it an accessible first purchase.

 

Long-Lasting Fountain Pens

 

Pilot Metropolitan Fountain Pen

Pilot Metropolitan Fountain Pen

Pilot | $18.89

The Pilot Metropolitan is considered to be one of the best affordable fountain pens on the market. It writes smoothly, can be refilled with cartridges or a converter, and comes in an attractive display case. What more could you want?

 

Moonman C1 Fountain Pen

Moonman Fountain Pen

Lanxivi | $25.98

If you want a pen that is as sleek and attractive as it is functional, then the Moonman Pen is a great choice. Small and compact, this utensil can be refilled with cartridges or a converter. Plus, the clear acrylic body of the pen will let you see precisely how much ink you have left.

 

Lamy Safari Pen

Lamy Safari Fountain Pen

Lamy | $29.60

The Lamy Safari Pen is a long-lasting and reliable writing utensil. Its functional design makes this pen easier to hold than many standard fountain pens, so you can start creating straight away.

 

Luxury Fountain Pens

 

Kaweco AL Sport Fountain Pen (Limited Edition Lilac)

Kaweco Fountain Pen

Kaweco | $128

Made in Germany, the Kaweco AL Sport Limited Edition fountain pen is a beautiful and portable writing utensil. The pen itself is made of a lovely lilac aluminum and comes inside a decorative tin case with a disposable ink cartridge.

 

Pilot Metal Falcon Collection

Pilot Metal Falcon Pen

Pilot | $240.36

The Pilot Falcon is a more opulent version of the Pilot Metropolitan. While the design is similar, the Falcon features a heavier metal barrel and a 14-carat gold nib that enhances the flow of ink.

 

Pelikan Souverän M605 Stresemann Piston Fountain Pen

Pelikan Fountain Pen

Pelikan | $269.63

Experienced fountain pen users who want to invest in their writing will love the sleek and high-quality design of the Souverän M605 by Pelikan. It features a rhodium-plated 14-carat gold nib as well as a palladium clip and decorative rings. The decorative presentation box makes this writing instrument a wonderful gift for a fountain pen-lover.

 

