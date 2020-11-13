Home / Design / Creative Products

20+ Creative Gifts for Writers That Are Way Better Than an Ordinary Notebook and Pen

By Kelly Richman-Abdou and Margherita Cole on November 12, 2020

Want to wish the writer in your life a happy holiday? Fortunately, you don't have to have a way with words to let them know you're thinking about them—especially when you have a list of writing-inspired gifts at your fingertips.

These thematic presents are perfect for writers from all walks of life. Some are functional, including a sleek desk organizer and magnetic notebook. Others are fashionable, like the quill pen pin and grammar-inspired jewelry. And some—like the monogram journals and book bags—are set somewhere between the two, allowing writers to incorporate their creative side into their daily lives.

Finally, we've found a way to leave wordsmiths speechless!

“Wow” your favorite wordsmith with these gifts for writers.

 

Quotation Mark Stud Earrings

Quotation Mark Earrings

11pixeli | $11.10

 

Wicked Witch Bookmark

 

Write and Edit Pencils

 

Typewriter Key Necklace

Typewriter Necklace

EvaGiftedHands | $27.66+

 

Ampersand Pillow

 

Fountain Pen Earrings

 

Book Bags

 

Personalized Writer's Block

Writer's Block Desk Accessory

BLOCKSetc | $20+

 

Holographic Notebook

Holographic Notebook

Poketo | $20

 

Typewriter Pencil Holder

 

“Mightier Than the Sword” Pin

Gifts for People Who Love to Write

RockCakes | $8.30

 

Shakespearian Insults Mug

 

Magnetic Notebook

Best Gifts for Writers Writing Gifts

Charles Good-Man | $8.95-$30

 

Finish This Book

Best Books for Writers

Keri Smith | $13.79

 

Pencil Socks

 

The Storymatic Game

 

“Novel” Tea Set

 

Quill Pen Pin

 

Slim Ballpoint Pens

Slim Ballpoint Pen Set

Poketo | $28

 

Magnetic Scrabble Tiles

Writing Gifts

VIFO | $24.67

 

“I Should Be Writing” Pin

 

Typewriter Poster

Gifts for Writers

FoxAndVelvet | $15.14+

 

Author Mugs

 

The New Yorker Caption Contest Game

 

