20+ Creative Gifts for Writers That Are Way Better Than an Ordinary Notebook and Pen

Want to wish the writer in your life a happy holiday? Fortunately, you don't have to have a way with words to let them know you're thinking about them—especially when you have a list of writing-inspired gifts at your fingertips.

These thematic presents are perfect for writers from all walks of life. Some are functional, including a sleek desk organizer and magnetic notebook. Others are fashionable, like the quill pen pin and grammar-inspired jewelry. And some—like the monogram journals and book bags—are set somewhere between the two, allowing writers to incorporate their creative side into their daily lives.

Finally, we've found a way to leave wordsmiths speechless!

“Wow” your favorite wordsmith with these gifts for writers.

Quotation Mark Stud Earrings

Wicked Witch Bookmark

Write and Edit Pencils

Typewriter Key Necklace

Ampersand Pillow

Fountain Pen Earrings

Book Bags

Personalized Writer's Block

Holographic Notebook

Typewriter Pencil Holder

“Mightier Than the Sword” Pin

Shakespearian Insults Mug

Magnetic Notebook

Finish This Book

Pencil Socks

The Storymatic Game

“Novel” Tea Set

Quill Pen Pin

Slim Ballpoint Pens

Magnetic Scrabble Tiles

“I Should Be Writing” Pin

Typewriter Poster

Author Mugs

The New Yorker Caption Contest Game

This article has been edited and updated.

