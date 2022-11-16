Home / Inspiring

Best Friends Move In Together and Are Helping Raise Each Other’s Kids

By Sara Barnes on November 16, 2022

There's more than one way to be a family. For some people, their friends are their family. These folks, though not related by blood, offer the same type of support that loved ones typically provide. Two best friends named Samantha Best and Lauren Robinson are putting this into practice. The 24-year-old and 26-year-old, respectively, moved in together with their young kids and live as platonic partners. They love the arrangement and share all the responsibilities that you’d expect from a partnership.

“Lauren and I are inseparable. We moved into a house together in May this year after I decided to move back to Auckland for better work opportunities,” Best explains. “It’s so much easier living with Lauren. We’ve been able to split our finances and we are able to help each other with childcare if one of us is busy, the other can pick them both up from school, or if either of us need to go out the other can watch the two children.”

For the young moms, moving in together has been fun—think wine nights with reality TV—and valuable for their kids, too. The children are 4 and 5 years old and have a sibling dynamic that they never had before. “The kids keep themselves company together, but they are now like siblings,” Best explains, “so they do bicker and that can be challenging, but that’s really it and it’s expected.”

Though more people are exploring this kind of living arrangement, the two women get questions about the nature of their relationship. “People always think we’re together in a relationship, it’s always questioned but we definitely aren’t,” Best affirms. They aren’t actively looking for love; instead, they’re choosing to work on themselves while enjoying what they have in the present.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren ♡ (@lauryn_robinson)

They love the arrangement and share all the responsibilities that you’d expect from a partnership.

@samanthaleighbestt Who wouldnt want this 🥰 #bestfriend #singlemom #nz #roomates ♬ Lights – Em1r

Samantha Best: Instagram | TikTok
Lauren Robinson: Instagram
h/t: [Upworthy]

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.