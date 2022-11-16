Best Friends Move In Together and Are Helping Raise Each Other’s Kids

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAMANTHA BEST 💋 (@samanthaleighbestt)

There's more than one way to be a family. For some people, their friends are their family. These folks, though not related by blood, offer the same type of support that loved ones typically provide. Two best friends named Samantha Best and Lauren Robinson are putting this into practice. The 24-year-old and 26-year-old, respectively, moved in together with their young kids and live as platonic partners. They love the arrangement and share all the responsibilities that you’d expect from a partnership.

“Lauren and I are inseparable. We moved into a house together in May this year after I decided to move back to Auckland for better work opportunities,” Best explains. “It’s so much easier living with Lauren. We’ve been able to split our finances and we are able to help each other with childcare if one of us is busy, the other can pick them both up from school, or if either of us need to go out the other can watch the two children.”

For the young moms, moving in together has been fun—think wine nights with reality TV—and valuable for their kids, too. The children are 4 and 5 years old and have a sibling dynamic that they never had before. “The kids keep themselves company together, but they are now like siblings,” Best explains, “so they do bicker and that can be challenging, but that’s really it and it’s expected.”

Though more people are exploring this kind of living arrangement, the two women get questions about the nature of their relationship. “People always think we’re together in a relationship, it’s always questioned but we definitely aren’t,” Best affirms. They aren’t actively looking for love; instead, they’re choosing to work on themselves while enjoying what they have in the present.

