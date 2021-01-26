Home / Books

10 “How to Draw” Books That Will Help You Sketch the Animal Kingdom

By Margherita Cole on January 26, 2021
Best Animal Drawing Books

Photo: Stock Photos from Anna Pecherskaia/Shutterstock
Whether you want to improve your drawing skills or learn how to render a new subject, how-to-draw books can be an excellent resource. These educational tools come with step-by-step explanations that will help break down complicated topics into approachable sections. This is especially helpful when learning how to sketch different kinds of animals and understanding their anatomies. That is why we've put together a selection of the 10 best animal drawing books to help you sketch creatures big and small.

If you're new to the world of animal drawing, then The Complete Beginner's Guide to Drawing Animals is a great book to get you started. In addition to going over the essential art supplies you'll need, it will also explain basic drawing techniques and how to render different textures like fur, scales, and feathers. On the other hand, if you prefer a classic step-by-step book that will provide references to numerous species, Draw 50 Animals is a must-have. There's even a companion book, called Draw 50 Sea Creatures, that will teach you how to draw sharks, whales, and more.

Scroll down to see our selection of the 10 best animal drawing books.

If you need some new art supplies before you start drawing, then be sure to check out our guides on the best drawing pencils, best sketchbooks, and best colored pencils.

Learn how to sketch the animal kingdom with these educational drawing books!

 

The Complete Beginner's Guide to Drawing Animals

Beginners Guide to Drawing Animals

Walter Foster | $22.95

 

How to Draw Animals in Simple Steps

 

Draw 50 Animals

How to Draw 50 Animals

Lee J. Ames | $9.19

 

The Creature Garden: An Illustrator's Guide to Beautiful Beasts & Fictional Fauna

 

How to Draw Cats, Dogs, and Other Favorite Pets

How to Draw Pets

J.C. Amberlyn | $22.99

 

Drawing Wildlife

How to Draw Wildlife

J.C. Amberlyn | $22.95

 

The Field Guide to Drawing and Sketching Animals

How to Draw and Sketch Animals

Tim Pond | $22.95

How to Draw and Sketch Animals

Tim Pond | $22.95

 

Drawing: Horses: Learn to Draw Step by Step

 

The Laws Guide to Drawing Birds

 

Draw 50 Sharks, Whales, and Other Sea Creatures

How to Draw Sea Creatures Book

Lee J. Ames | $9.19

