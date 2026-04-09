Ukrainian artist Rostislaw Tsarenko creates intricate drawings of fantastical characters and surreal scenes, often spending up to 60 hours on a single piece. Using thousands of tiny dots and delicate crosshatching, his painstaking process requires real dedication—but the results are totally worth it.

Tsarenko describes his main challenge as “conveying the realism of thoughts and ideas through dots, no matter how surreal they are.” Looking at his work, you understand exactly what he means. His beautifully detailed monochrome works bring the characters from his mind to life on the paper. From a portrait of the Goddess of Nature to a female figure flying among birds, each incredibly imaginative pointillism portrait looks like it belongs in a fantasy film.

Tsarenko is a huge admirer of Michelangelo, and it shows. He often draws sculptures that are entirely fictional, yet somehow they look like they've been sitting in a museum for centuries. The detail is so convincing it’s hard to believe you’re not looking at something real. “I always thought that there is more living in sculptures than in people,” says Tsarenko. “You look at the sculpture and it seems that this solid piece of marble is frozen in anticipation of being reborn again.”

Tsarenko creates work that blurs the line between reality and his inner world. “For me, art is a world in which each person is a ray of light that grows seeds of a different perception of reality,” he says. “My works are an imprint of the spiritual on the physical.”

Check out some of his drawings below and find more from his portfolio by following Rostislaw Tsarenko on Instagram.

Ukrainian artist Rostislaw Tsarenko creates intricate drawings of fantastical characters and surreal scenes, often spending up to 60 hours on a single piece.

His beautifully detailed monochrome works bring the characters from his mind to life on the paper.

He often draws sculptures that are entirely fictional, yet somehow they look like they’ve been sitting in a museum for centuries.





His brilliant work blurs the line between reality and his inner world.

Rostislaw Tsarenko: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rostislaw Tsarenko.