Behold the Best Northern Lights Photographs of 2022

Winter is here and that means it's time to discover the best Northern Lights photos of 2022. Thanks to Capture the Atlas‘ annual Northern Lights Photographer of the Year awards, we're able to see these spectacular—and colorful—views of the Aurora borealis. This year there are more images than ever thanks to travel restrictions being lifted.

From the remote corners of the Arctic to the beaches of New Zealand, photographers traveled far and wide to chase the Northern Lights. The results are a visual testimony to the beauty of nature, with the sky's incredible green, pink, and yellow lights on full display.

This year, 25 photographers from 13 countries were singled out for their Northern Lights photography. When making a decision about who makes the cut, photographer and Capture the Atlas co-founder Dan Zafra always considers the quality of the image, the story behind the shot, and the overall inspiration that the photograph can provide.

Check out some of our favorites below and see the full gallery of winners on Capture the Atlas.

Here are some of the best Northern Lights photographs from 2022.

After two years of travel restrictions, photographers were finally able to travel widely to get their best photos of the Aurora borealis.

