Epic Photo of Couple Inside a Glacier Wins 2024 International Wedding Photographer of the Year

Hungarian wedding photographer Bettina Vass swept up at the 2024 International Wedding Photographer of the Year competition. Vass, who is now based in Iceland, not only won the Epic Location and Emerging Talent categories but was also the overall winner for her stunning portrait of a couple inside the Katla Glacier.

Vass' evocative image beat out more than 2,000 wedding photographs submitted by 450 photographers in 63 countries. In her winning image, she captures the couple's intrepid spirit, as they had to hike through the glacier after eloping in order to arrive at the location. Once there, Vass only had minutes for the photo and video shoot before the group had to clear out for others. It's a testament to her skill and professionalism that Vass was able to execute such a memorable photo even within these constraints.

Twelve category awards, which cover everything from engagement photos to images of the wedding party, were also handed out. Standouts include Ewelina Puk, whose moody photo of a couple on the dance floor, won the Dance Floor category and was the runner-up in the overall competition. Ted Kim‘s artistic wedding photography won the Breaking the Rules category, not only for its artistry but also for its ability to transmit the bond between the couple.

“The wedding photography industry is just brimming with excitingly talented photographers,” shares contest curator Luke Simon. “The 8th International Wedding Photographer of the Year Awards highlights to us just the tip of the iceberg. We’re grateful that this year is the largest to date and we had a 50% increase in the number of photographers submitting entries, and a 25% increase in the number of entries overall.”

Here are the beautiful winning photos from the 2024 International Wedding Photographer of the Year awards.

Now in its eighth year, the contest celebrates the artistry of wedding photography.

More than 2,000 wedding photographs were submitted by 450 photographers in 63 countries.

