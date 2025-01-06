Winners of the 2024 reFocus Awards Showcase Photography’s Capacity for Empathy, Vulnerability, and Artistry

Since 2022, reFocus has aimed to celebrate the enduring appeal of photography. Their 2024 reFocus Awards showcased just that, all while spotlighting some of the world’s most visionary photographers.

With entries from 77 countries, the 2024 reFocus Awards proved to be the organization’s most diverse and expansive group of entrants yet. This extraordinary range is reflected in the 2024 winners, all of whom embodied the singular spirit of the medium. Winning entries span everything from aerial shots of remarkable landscapes to intimate portraits of animals and performers, providing compelling evidence of how multifaceted photography can be.

Though recognizing over 40 photographers across non-professional and professional categories, two entrants were deemed as the contest’s overall winners. Pepe Manzanilla was honored as International Photographer of the Year with his entry Bath Time. Both playful and cleverly composed, the image depicts a tree frog taking a bath, his head barely peeking out from the water. Several fish swim just below his feet, while a tangle of trees serves as the photograph’s backdrop.

Meanwhile, Tania Barrenetxea was named International Discovery of the Year with Swallow. Offering a glimpse into Barrenetxea’s own struggles with anxiety, the photograph portrays a woman peering through four water glasses, her face distorted and warped by the reflections. Perched beyond the glasses is a handful of pills, recalling the mental health crises that countries around the world are facing.

No matter their subject matter or stylistic influences, these photographs are all triumphs in their creativity. Keep scrolling to see winning selections from the 2024 reFocus Awards. To view the full winner's gallery, visit the reFocus Awards website.

Here are some stunning photographic selections from the winners of the 2024 reFocus Awards.

reFocus Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature images by reFocus.