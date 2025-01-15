Palestinian and Israeli Photographers Share 2024 UNICEF Photo of the Year Award

For the last 25 years, the German National Committee for UNICEF has handed out the UNICEF Photo of the Year award to outstanding photos depicting the personalities and living conditions of children worldwide. And for the first time, the jury has awarded two first prizes. Avishag Shaar-Yashuv of Israel and Samar Abu Elouf of Palestine won for their haunting look at how children are being affected on both sides of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Both images were taken for The New York Times. Shaar-Yashuv's shows 8-year-old Stav, who survived a Hamas massacre in his kibbutzim. The portrait, taken at a hotel that was temporarily used as an emergency shelter by many of the victims of the Hamas attack, hones in on Stav's forlorn expression. Elouf's winning portrait shows Palestinian loss, with siblings Dareen, 11, and her brother Kinan, 5, the only survivors of a family wiped out by an Israeli air strike in Gaza.

“The two winning pictures convey a compelling sense of calm. They both leave you speechless and make you think,” stated professor Klaus Honnef, chairman of the jury. “I have rarely seen such horrific pictures of children who outwardly appear unscathed. We simply cannot imagine what these children had to go through.”

French photographer Pascal Maitre won second prize for his shocking photograph taken in the Democratic Republic of Congo as he followed the rise of the viral mpox disease. His portrait of a 7-month-old being treated for mpox blister is an unflinching look at how these illnesses can devastate countries where vaccine supplies are not readily available.

In addition to the winners, seven photographers were given honorable mentions. This is a sign of the high quality of the photographers, who must be nominated by a renowned photography expert in order to participate in the contest. An exhibition of all award-winning works can be seen until the end of January 2025 at the Haus der Bundespressekonferenz in Berlin. They will then be on display for the public at the city's Willy Brandt Haus from January 30 to April 27, 2025.

Caption text © Peter-Matthias Gaede for UNICEF. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by UNICEF.