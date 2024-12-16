Epic Snow Tiger Battle Wins 2024 Nature Photographer of the Year

An epic tussle between two snow leopard siblings won the 2024 Nature Photographer of the Year (NPOTY). The striking image, taken in northern India, garnered Italian photographer Paolo Della Rocca top honors in a highly competitive contest. The judges were not only blown away by the technical excellence of the photograph, but Della Rocca's tenacity to reach the location high in the snowy mountains of India's Spiti Valley.

Della Rocca had dreamed of traveling to this location and finding snow leopards since he was a child, making the capture all the more meaningful to him.

“This image was anything but easy to obtain. I waited over six hours at the edge of a canyon as the two siblings rested in a cave,” he shares. “The cold—reaching -25 degrees and intensified by a snowstorm—seeped into my bones. When calm finally returned, the snow leopards began to move, chasing each other up the snowy slopes, playing in front of my astonished eyes. I remember thinking, ‘This isn’t happening; it can’t be real!’ And then, I captured this frame. Not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine photographing such a moment.”

NPOTY Chairman Tin Man Lee emphasizes what a rare treat Della Rocca's photo is: “In this extraordinary photograph, the photographer has captured what many consider the holy grail of wildlife photography—not just one, but two snow leopards in a dramatic confrontation. The image freezes a breathtaking moment as these elusive cats rear up on their hind legs, their powerful forms perfectly separated against the snowy landscape, creating a scene of raw power and natural drama.”

In addition to the overall winner, 12 individual category winners, as well as a portfolio prize, were also handed out. Spanish scientist, birding guide, and photographer Hector Cordero won the Fred Hazelhoff Award for his moving portfolio documenting the crisis with migratory birds colliding with glass on buildings. His compelling visuals perfectly tell the story of this critical conservation issue for birds, which kills an estimated 1 billion birds annually in the United States.

Scroll down to see all the winners and runners-up of the 2024 Nature Photographer of the Year Award. And, if you are interested in throwing your hat in the ring, the entry period for the Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 edition will open on December 20, 2024.

Here are the incredible winners of the 2024 Nature Photographer of the Year awards.

A record-breaking 22,851 images were submitted by photographers from over 96 different countries.

12 category winners were named and demonstrated excellence in many types of nature photography.

A portfolio award was also given to Hector Cordero for his compelling story about birds and building collisions.

