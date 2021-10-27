10 Cute and Spooky DIY Halloween Treats That Are Easy To Make and Share

Spooky season is well and truly upon us. With Halloween approaching, it is time to consider what sweet or scary treats you will be making with friends and family. Pillar candles to pumpkin cakes will enhance your stylish costume party. Glitter candy apples will delight. A cat in a pumpkin is a sweet surprise when sketched on a card. Whatever your style on All Hallows' Eve, a DIY craft is great for stretching your creative muscles.

Scroll down for some fun DIY craft ideas to celebrate Halloween.

Cake Pops to Pass Around

Cake pops are cute and made for sharing. Follow this video from Kawaii Sweet World to create your own color ghouls, pumpkins, and ghosts. Display the pops in little vases or grouped in mason jars on a table. Give them to family and friends as sweet bouquets encased in plastic wrap with black and orange bows.

Witch's Hat Gift Box

If you have a gift to give this spooky season, pop it in this clever paper witch's hat. The simple design is illustrated by

Creative Ideas. The box is a perfect place to hide a piece of candy or maybe a spooky Halloween ring.

Glitter “Poison” Candy Apples

Snow White would definitely take a bite out of one of these shiny, glitter apples. Cristina in the Kitchen clearly outlines the process for you from apple prep to the stunning final snack. Airbrushed gold-color and edible glitter make these luxurious delicacies just as pretty to look at as they are to eat.

Smiley Paper Pumpkins

If your kids get a bit spooked by creepy jack-o-lanterns, they will love this smiling, friendly pumpkin. These easy steps from Make Kids Crafts will also be great fine motor skills practice with the accordion folding required. All that is left at the end is to decide where to display your creation—the front door, windows, and as table centerpieces are all great options.

Cat-o-Lantern Drawing

If all you have is paper and a marker, you can still create this sweet Halloween sketch. Follow the example drawing shown by HalloweenDrawings to create your own piece of artwork. You can use this sweet illustration to decorate cards to send to friends for season's greetings!

Realistic Pumpkin Cakes

It's a gourd, no it's a cake! This clever recipe from Preppy Kitchen breaks down the steps of creating your mini-masterpiece. Fittingly, of course, the interior is delightful pumpkin with rich cream cheese frosting.

Bubbling Cauldron Candles

“Double, double toil and trouble/ Fire burn and caldron bubble.” Make your home smell delightful with these cauldron candles of which even Shakespeare's trio of witches would approve. Hand poured with wooden wicks, this project is ideal for someone with a bit of candle-making experience under their belt. If you are feeling adventurous, all your potion “ingredients” can be found at the local craft store. Follow Cooking and Craft Chick for step-by-step guidance.

Mirror, Mirror, on the Wall

If you love the creepy side of Halloween, this craft is for you. Christopher Hiedeman takes you through up-cycling an old picture frame into something the Addams family would pick out from Home Goods. Best done in the outdoors or a well-ventilated space, this project offers a lot of opportunity for creativity and design.

Halloween Pop-Up Card

Christmas cards may be standard, but Halloween cards are also festive fun. Make your own, Hallmark-quality pop-up card with RMS Art. A little bit of freehand sketching, scissors, glue, and colorful paper is all you need. Pop it in the mail and make your friend's Halloween.

Spooky Pillar Candles

With modge-podge, tissue paper, and printed designs, one can make candles that look store bought. TiffyQuake walks you through some clever candle designs. Simple white pillar candles are easy to find at craft stores. With only a little work, they will dress up any Halloween party.

