Clawlab’s Tufting Event Brings Community and Creativity to the Rose Bowl

By Jessica Stewart on November 24, 2025

ClawLab tufting day at the Rosebowl

On November 9, the iconic lawn at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena transformed into a vibrant open-air studio as Clawlab welcomed creators for a full day of hands-on tufting. Color, conversation, and a vibrant, creative energy filled the space, as the rhythmic hum of tufting guns provided the calming soundtrack for the day.

Fifty makers, from artists to DIY enthusiasts, gathered together to try out the Clawlab Tufting Kit H1, a tool engineered to remove typical barriers to textile art, and make tufting approachable. This all-in-one solution includes everything first-time tufters need to bring their creative vision to life—a nail-free frame, fabric, yarn, and, of course, Clawlab’s lightweight tufting gun.

Weighing just slightly over one pound, the tufting gun is easy to maneuver. Its enclosed design prioritizes safety and usability for creators at all levels. And best of all, its size and weight make it the perfect creative gadget to throw in your bag and go. In fact, if anything, Clawlab’s day at the Rose Bowl proved just how much fun you can have tufting outside.

What Clawlab has engineered, and what the event showcased so clearly, is a tool that removes the intimidation factor from fiber arts. The gun’s enclosed mechanism and automatic stop protection feature helped attendees feel safe experimenting, allowing them to focus on color, form, and the satisfying sensory rush of the craft rather than on mechanical details. That sense of ease opened the door for joyful experimentation—abstract shapes, type treatments, graphic motifs, and plush illustrations emerged as people found their rhythm.

From a designer who guided her friend through her first tufting experience to groups of new friends who bonded over their creations, the event was an opportunity for the tufting community to come together. The setting added to this sense of community. The Rose Bowl, iconic in its own right, became an impromptu hub for local makers—some seasoned artists, others dipping a toe into fiber arts for the first time. Strangers compared color palettes, traded tips, and celebrated each other’s progress. Even passersby stopped to watch as vivid rugs and wall pieces came to life, each one a testament to how quickly tufting becomes accessible with the right tools.

“We all made something different, but somehow it feels like one big work,” mused one participant.

From mirror frames to decorative pillows to wall art, the participants’ final pieces are living demonstrations of tufting’s versatility. And as golden hour settled in and participants completed their work, the joyous hugs and affection exchanged are proof that creativity can bring us together.

For more insight on Clawlab’s tufting day at the Los Angeles Rose Bowl, read their full take on the day.

Clawlab welcomed creators for a full day of hands-on tufting at the iconic Rose Bowl.

ClawLab tufting day at the Rosebowl

ClawLab tufting day at the Rosebowl

Creators of all levels used Clawlab’s lightweight tufting gun to bring their designs to life.

It was a beautiful event where creativity and community came together to celebrate this tactile method of artistic expression.

ClawLab tufting day at the Rosebowl

