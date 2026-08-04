Feeling Craft Curious? Here Are Four Beginner-Friendly Online Classes To Try

Starting a new-to-you craft is easier than you think. Often, there’s a low barrier to entry—you don’t need a ton of fancy tools—and when you’re done, you’ve created something (even if you think it could be improved). Better yet, a lot of crafts don’t require “natural talent,” like in the way we generally think of fine art. So, why not give a craft a try? You don’t even have to leave your home. With online classes at My Modern Met Academy, you’ll gain skills on your own time and you can rewatch them whenever you like. It’s helpful as you learn something new, allowing you to go at your own pace.

You can try classes based on time commitment, supplies on hand, or the final project. Regardless of what you choose, each is the same: the approaches are broken down into small, bite-sized lessons that will make even the most complex subject matter easy to understand.

Scroll down for our curated starter craft list. Not feeling crafty? Check out a beginner drawing class, Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching. Discover even more at My Modern Met Academy.

Start a new-to-you craft when you enroll in these online classes at My Modern Met Academy.

Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag with Khara Plicanic

What you’ll make: a wearable, personalizable fringe bag

There are only a few required supplies for Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag, two of which are a crochet hook and yarn. Instructor Khara Plicanic teaches you how to read a pattern and get the project started. “If you can make a loop,” she says, “you can crochet.” Plicanic ends the course by turning her crochet into a fun festival bag.

Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art with Anna Zakirova

What you’ll make: press-flower botanical art pieces

No drawing or painting skill required for Anna Zakirova’s beloved Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art. This class is more about process and exercising patience than technique, which makes it something anyone can do. And once done, you’ll have beautiful blooms that you can arrange into two-dimensional art.

Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase with Danison Fronda

What you'll make: a hand-lettered inspirational phrase that can be a personal art piece or a gift

Danison Fronda’s approach to hand-lettering focuses on the foundations and finding your own style. Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase isn’t about calligraphy perfection, but practicing and enjoying the act of lettering. When you’re done, you’ll have a hand-lettered piece that makes for easily framable art.

Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories with Maria Zamyatina

What you’ll make: a mixed-media hoop art piece that combines painting and embroidery to chronicle your travels

Of the courses on this list, Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories is the most challenging. But with instruction from Maria Zamyatina, you’ll learn what materials you’ll need, how to sketch for embroidery, and how to transfer a pattern onto fabric. The instructor also demonstrates how the stitches are used to embroider architectural details. When you’re done, you’ll have a piece of hoop art to remind yourself of all the cool places you’ve been.

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