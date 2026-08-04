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Feeling Craft Curious? Here Are Four Beginner-Friendly Online Classes To Try

By Sara Barnes on August 4, 2026

Craft Classes on My Modern Met Academy

Starting a new-to-you craft is easier than you think. Often, there’s a low barrier to entry—you don’t need a ton of fancy tools—and when you’re done, you’ve created something (even if you think it could be improved). Better yet, a lot of crafts don’t require “natural talent,” like in the way we generally think of fine art. So, why not give a craft a try? You don’t even have to leave your home. With online classes at My Modern Met Academy, you’ll gain skills on your own time and you can rewatch them whenever you like. It’s helpful as you learn something new, allowing you to go at your own pace.

You can try classes based on time commitment, supplies on hand, or the final project. Regardless of what you choose, each is the same: the approaches are broken down into small, bite-sized lessons that will make even the most complex subject matter easy to understand.

Scroll down for our curated starter craft list. Not feeling crafty? Check out a beginner drawing class, Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching. Discover even more at My Modern Met Academy.

Start a new-to-you craft when you enroll in these online classes at My Modern Met Academy.

 

Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag with Khara Plicanic

What you’ll make: a wearable, personalizable fringe bag

There are only a few required supplies for Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag, two of which are a crochet hook and yarn. Instructor Khara Plicanic teaches you how to read a pattern and get the project started. “If you can make a loop,” she says, “you can crochet.” Plicanic ends the course by turning her crochet into a fun festival bag.

 

Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art with Anna Zakirova

What you’ll make: press-flower botanical art pieces

No drawing or painting skill required for Anna Zakirova’s beloved Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art. This class is more about process and exercising patience than technique, which makes it something anyone can do. And once done, you’ll have beautiful blooms that you can arrange into two-dimensional art.

 

Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase with Danison Fronda

What you'll make: a hand-lettered inspirational phrase that can be a personal art piece or a gift

Danison Fronda’s approach to hand-lettering focuses on the foundations and finding your own style. Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase isn’t about calligraphy perfection, but practicing and enjoying the act of lettering. When you’re done, you’ll have a hand-lettered piece that makes for easily framable art.

 

Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories with Maria Zamyatina

What you’ll make: a mixed-media hoop art piece that combines painting and embroidery to chronicle your travels

Of the courses on this list, Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories is the most challenging. But with instruction from Maria Zamyatina, you’ll learn what materials you’ll need, how to sketch for embroidery, and how to transfer a pattern onto fabric. The instructor also demonstrates how the stitches are used to embroider architectural details. When you’re done, you’ll have a piece of hoop art to remind yourself of all the cool places you’ve been.

 

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
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