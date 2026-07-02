Let Freedom (and Creativity) Ring With My Modern Met Academy’s Fourth of July Sale

This Saturday, America will celebrate its 250th birthday on the Fourth of July. The country’s Independence Day is a time to celebrate in community and honor quintessentially American principles of freedom, liberty, and justice for all.

Freedom in all its forms also means the permission to create and express yourself how you choose. To celebrate, My Modern Met Academy is offering an exclusive 4th of July sale, beginning July 2 and extending through July 5. Enjoy 15% off any online art class of your choosing with code FREEDOM15, and let your creativity run wild and free.

My Modern Met Academy offers a myriad of online art courses, so everyone can explore and enjoy a different skill or medium of their choosing during this exclusive sale. We only collaborate with top-notch artists who are also instructors, meaning that the quality of your lessons is at the highest caliber. Whether you’re interested in abstract acrylic painting, botanical watercolor illustration, realistic colored pencil drawing, or even embroidering your favorite memories, My Modern Met Academy’s got the course for you.

With our online, on-demand course structure, you have the freedom to take your art lessons at your own pace and learn wherever you’re able to connect to the internet. Once you purchase a course, it is yours as long as you have an Academy account; you can revisit your courses as many times as you’d like. Repeat the same lesson five times over, or speed through the class videos at 2x speed—whatever your tastes, our amazing art courses adapt with you.

Interested in learning more about our classes? Get a preview of just some of what we have to offer by watching the videos below. Then head over to My Modern Met Academy and use the code FREEDOM15 for 15% off your purchase.

This Fourth of July, My Modern Met Academy is offering an exclusive sale from July 2–5. Enjoy 15% off any online art class of your choosing with the code FREEDOM15, and let your creativity run wild and free.

In this mixed media painting class, you’ll learn techniques to create your own piece of abstract realist art.

Enroll in Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting with Dimitra Milan.

Throw out the reference photo and start sketching beautiful landscapes and architecture when you master the art of freehand perspective.

Enroll in Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners with Sam Gillett.

Learn all the skills necessary to create highly realistic portrait drawings using pencil and charcoal.

Enroll in Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy with Matheus Macedo.

Dive into contemporary landscape painting using acrylics. Along the way, learn to stretch your own canvas and create a hue matrix that will last for years to come.

Enroll in Acrylic Painting Masterclass with Luiza Niechoda.

Master the art of architectural illustration by working step-by-step through a process of drawing buildings using ink and colored pencil.

Enroll in Architectural Illustration for Everyone with Demi Lang.

Learn how stencils can transform your art. In this course, you’ll see how to cut your own stencils and incorporate them into your art practice.

Enroll in Introduction to Stencil Art with Alice Pasquini.

Learn how to embroider your travel memories using thread painting and watercolor paint.

Enroll in Mixed Media Thread Painting with Maria Zamyatina.

Learn to observe botanical details, mix accurate colors, and apply layering methods to achieve a realistic painting of tulips and daffodils.

Enroll in Botanical Watercolors with Victoria Beyer.

Have some crafty fun when you fashion this fringy bag. New to crochet? No problem! You’ll learn how to create the bag from start to finish.

Enroll in Crochet Crash Course with Khara Plicanic.

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