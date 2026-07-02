Home / Classes / Academy

Let Freedom (and Creativity) Ring With My Modern Met Academy’s Fourth of July Sale

By Livia Pereira on July 2, 2026

Fourth of July Sale at My Modern Met Academy

This Saturday, America will celebrate its 250th birthday on the Fourth of July. The country’s Independence Day is a time to celebrate in community and honor quintessentially American principles of freedom, liberty, and justice for all.

Freedom in all its forms also means the permission to create and express yourself how you choose. To celebrate, My Modern Met Academy is offering an exclusive 4th of July sale, beginning July 2 and extending through July 5. Enjoy 15% off any online art class of your choosing with code FREEDOM15, and let your creativity run wild and free.

My Modern Met Academy offers a myriad of online art courses, so everyone can explore and enjoy a different skill or medium of their choosing during this exclusive sale. We only collaborate with top-notch artists who are also instructors, meaning that the quality of your lessons is at the highest caliber. Whether you’re interested in abstract acrylic painting, botanical watercolor illustration, realistic colored pencil drawing, or even embroidering your favorite memories, My Modern Met Academy’s got the course for you.

With our online, on-demand course structure, you have the freedom to take your art lessons at your own pace and learn wherever you’re able to connect to the internet. Once you purchase a course, it is yours as long as you have an Academy account; you can revisit your courses as many times as you’d like. Repeat the same lesson five times over, or speed through the class videos at 2x speed—whatever your tastes, our amazing art courses adapt with you.

Interested in learning more about our classes? Get a preview of just some of what we have to offer by watching the videos below. Then head over to My Modern Met Academy and use the code FREEDOM15 for 15% off your purchase.

This Fourth of July, My Modern Met Academy is offering an exclusive sale from July 2–5. Enjoy 15% off any online art class of your choosing with the code FREEDOM15, and let your creativity run wild and free.

 

Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting

In this mixed media painting class, you’ll learn techniques to create your own piece of abstract realist art.

Enroll in Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting with Dimitra Milan.

 

Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners: Architecture and Landscapes

Throw out the reference photo and start sketching beautiful landscapes and architecture when you master the art of freehand perspective.

Enroll in Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners with Sam Gillett.

 

Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy

Learn all the skills necessary to create highly realistic portrait drawings using pencil and charcoal.

Enroll in Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy with Matheus Macedo.

 

Acrylic Painting Masterclass: Explore Color & Abstract Landscape Painting

Dive into contemporary landscape painting using acrylics. Along the way, learn to stretch your own canvas and create a hue matrix that will last for years to come.

Enroll in Acrylic Painting Masterclass with Luiza Niechoda.

 

Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil

Master the art of architectural illustration by working step-by-step through a process of drawing buildings using ink and colored pencil.

Enroll in Architectural Illustration for Everyone with Demi Lang.

 

Introduction to Stencil Art

Learn how stencils can transform your art. In this course, you’ll see how to cut your own stencils and incorporate them into your art practice.

Enroll in Introduction to Stencil Art with Alice Pasquini.

 

Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories

Learn how to embroider your travel memories using thread painting and watercolor paint.

Enroll in Mixed Media Thread Painting with Maria Zamyatina.

 

Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers

Learn to observe botanical details, mix accurate colors, and apply layering methods to achieve a realistic painting of tulips and daffodils.

Enroll in Botanical Watercolors with Victoria Beyer.

 

Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag

Have some crafty fun when you fashion this fringy bag. New to crochet? No problem! You’ll learn how to create the bag from start to finish.

Enroll in Crochet Crash Course with Khara Plicanic.

 

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest 

Related Articles:

Learn How To Create Vibrant Botanical Watercolor Illustrations With My Modern Met Academy’s Newest Online Course

Preserve Your Memories (And Make New Ones!) With These Fun and Inspiring Online Embroidery Classes

Interested in Abstract Art? These Amazing Online Art Classes Let You Make Your Own

Love Flowers? These 3 Online Classes Help You Turn Them Into Beautiful Art

Livia Pereira

Livia Pereira is a Contributing Writer and Project Manager for My Modern Met. She holds an MA in art history and a BS in architecture. An avid museumgoer, Livia has provided curatorial support and direction for a variety of art institutions, often doing so through her writing. One of her biggest goals is to foster more appreciation for and access to visual culture. She loves all things design and pop culture, and spends her free time reading, cooking, going on walks and exploring new places.
Read all posts from Livia Pereira
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Here’s One Way To Be a Landscape Painter, No Realism Required
4 Tips for How Build a Creative Practice When You’re Not a “Creative Person”
Stencil Art Is Everywhere, and Here’s How To Do It Yourself
3 Architectural Drawing and Painting Classes That Will Prepare You for Urban Sketching
Spring Into Color When You Learn To Paint Gorgeous Watercolor Flowers
Here’s Your Simple Shopping List for Creating DIY Pressed Flower Art

More on My Modern Met

How 20 Minutes Can Improve Your Creativity and Build Real Artistic Skills
Artist Who Has Mastered Realistic Drawing Shares His Tips and Tricks in Online Classes
Exploring the Differences Between Ink and Watercolor: What’s Right for You?
5 Ways To Stay Motivated When You’re Learning a New Creative Skill
This Class Teaches You How To Paint Realistic Flowers in Watercolor (Even if You Think You Can’t)
Artist Turns Travel Memories Into Mixed Media Embroidery—and Shows You How

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.