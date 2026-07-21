Affirming Abstract Painting Class Reminds Us That Beautiful Flowers Can Be Perfectly Imperfect

Sometimes, the fear of doing something imperfectly can paralyze us before we begin. That’s a common feeling when it comes to art, even if you can recognize that half the fun is getting messy and making something with your hands. Chasing realism, for instance, can hold would-be artists back from even starting their creative journey. If you’ve ever thought, “I can’t paint flowers because they won’t look realistic,” then Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings is for you. Taught by artist Nitika Ale, this online painting course celebrates the mood, color, and feeling that beautiful blooms evoke.

Ale’s beloved class challenges you to ask how a flower makes you feel rather than judge it by its anatomical accuracy. “I created this course to tap into that essential, free-flowing energy that resides in all kinds of art,” she says, “so anybody can attempt these abstract florals.” In engaging in this practice, you’re following in the footsteps of other artists who have interpreted flowers this way, such as pioneering artist Georgia O’Keeffe.

So if we’re not judging a flower painting on how perfectly it represents its muse, what do we look for, then? Ale guides you toward abstraction with lessons on color relationships and building a color palette, mark-making that’s full of loose, energetic expression, as well as focusing on overall composition and negative space. Any photography will be used as inspiration and a jumping-off point rather than a template for copying.

Ale’s class gives you permission to be perfectly imperfect. Past students share that it helped them get “comfortable with being messy” and “freeing them up to the mystery” of what abstract painting holds.

If this all sounds freeing rather than intimidating, learn more when you enroll in Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings, only available on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform.

Chasing realism can hold would-be artists back from even starting their creative journey. If you’ve ever thought, “I can’t paint flowers because they won’t look realistic,” then Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings is for you.

Taught by artist Nitika Ale, this online painting course celebrates the mood, color, and feeling that beautiful blooms evoke.

Ale’s beloved class challenges you to ask how a flower makes you feel rather than judge it by its anatomical accuracy.

“I created this course to tap into that essential, free-flowing energy that resides in all kinds of art,” she says, “so anybody can attempt these abstract florals.”

Ale guides you toward abstraction with lessons on color relationships and building a color palette, mark-making that’s full of loose, energetic expression, as well as focusing on overall composition and negative space.

Ale’s class gives you permission to be perfectly imperfect.

Past students share that it helped them get “comfortable with being messy” and “freeing them up to the mystery” of what abstract painting holds.

Get a peek into the class below:

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