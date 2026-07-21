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Affirming Abstract Painting Class Reminds Us That Beautiful Flowers Can Be Perfectly Imperfect

By Sara Barnes on July 21, 2026

Abstract Flower Painting by Nitika Ale

Sometimes, the fear of doing something imperfectly can paralyze us before we begin. That’s a common feeling when it comes to art, even if you can recognize that half the fun is getting messy and making something with your hands. Chasing realism, for instance, can hold would-be artists back from even starting their creative journey. If you’ve ever thought, “I can’t paint flowers because they won’t look realistic,” then Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings is for you. Taught by artist Nitika Ale, this online painting course celebrates the mood, color, and feeling that beautiful blooms evoke.

Ale’s beloved class challenges you to ask how a flower makes you feel rather than judge it by its anatomical accuracy. “I created this course to tap into that essential, free-flowing energy that resides in all kinds of art,” she says, “so anybody can attempt these abstract florals.” In engaging in this practice, you’re following in the footsteps of other artists who have interpreted flowers this way, such as pioneering artist Georgia O’Keeffe.

So if we’re not judging a flower painting on how perfectly it represents its muse, what do we look for, then? Ale guides you toward abstraction with lessons on color relationships and building a color palette, mark-making that’s full of loose, energetic expression, as well as focusing on overall composition and negative space. Any photography will be used as inspiration and a jumping-off point rather than a template for copying.

Ale’s class gives you permission to be perfectly imperfect. Past students share that it helped them get “comfortable with being messy” and “freeing them up to the mystery” of what abstract painting holds.

If this all sounds freeing rather than intimidating, learn more when you enroll in Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings, only available on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform.

Chasing realism can hold would-be artists back from even starting their creative journey. If you’ve ever thought, “I can’t paint flowers because they won’t look realistic,” then Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings is for you.

Abstract Flower Painting by Nitika Ale

Taught by artist Nitika Ale, this online painting course celebrates the mood, color, and feeling that beautiful blooms evoke.

Abstract Flower Painting by Nitika Ale

Ale’s beloved class challenges you to ask how a flower makes you feel rather than judge it by its anatomical accuracy.

Abstract Flower Painting by Nitika Ale

“I created this course to tap into that essential, free-flowing energy that resides in all kinds of art,” she says, “so anybody can attempt these abstract florals.”

Abstract Flower Painting by Nitika Ale

Ale guides you toward abstraction with lessons on color relationships and building a color palette, mark-making that’s full of loose, energetic expression, as well as focusing on overall composition and negative space.

Abstract Flower Painting by Nitika Ale

Ale’s class gives you permission to be perfectly imperfect.

Abstract Flower Painting by Nitika Ale

Past students share that it helped them get “comfortable with being messy” and “freeing them up to the mystery” of what abstract painting holds.

Abstract Flower Painting by Nitika Ale

Abstract Flower Painting by Nitika Ale

Get a peek into the class below:

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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