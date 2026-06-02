3 Architectural Drawing and Painting Classes That Will Prepare You for Urban Sketching

Want to start urban sketching? The practice is all about drawing on location, capturing what you see using direct observation. Think walking in a neighborhood and depicting the homes, businesses, and landscaping. You’ve got to know how to draw many subjects, including how to capture the details of buildings. Architecture, however, can be particularly tricky; there are so many elements to draw that it can be challenging to figure out where to begin. To demystify the subject, look no further than the architectural drawing and painting classes available online at My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform.

We have three architectural courses, covering everything from constructing structures on paper to capturing fine details to expressing buildings in watercolor. To begin your journey, start with the best-selling Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil with Demi Lang. This three-hour masterclass will take you through her process of drawing three buildings and then using ink and colored pencil to bring them to life. Lang goes through supplies, understanding tone, and even has a lesson on adding windows.

When you’ve completed Lang’s introductory course, you can dive further into the details with her intermediate class titled Advanced Architectural Illustration: Monochrome Details. You’ll build on drawing techniques and focus on monochrome details, refining your approach to precision line work and rendering.

While Lang’s focus is drawing, artist Viviene Astakhova will show you how to capture the poetry of architecture in watercolor and ink. In her intermediate-level course, Architectural Watercolors, you’ll learn to balance structure with the transparency of watercolor, using the medium’s subtle beauty to strike a balance between highly rendered imagery and expressive forms.

Enroll in our architectural drawing and painting courses on My Modern Met Academy.

Want to start urban sketching? If so, you’ll want to know how to draw buildings. My Modern Met Academy has three classes that demystify the complex subject.

To begin your journey, start with the best-selling Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil with Demi Lang.

This three-hour masterclass will take you through her process of drawing three buildings and then using ink and colored pencil to bring them to life.

Lang goes through supplies, understanding tone, and even has a lesson on adding windows.

Get a peek into the class:

When you’ve completed Lang’s introductory course, you can dive further into the details with her intermediate class titled Advanced Architectural Illustration: Monochrome Details.

You’ll build on drawing techniques and focus on monochrome details, refining your approach to precision line work and rendering.

Here’s an introduction to the course:

While Lang’s focus is drawing, artist Viviene Astakhova will show you how to capture the poetry of architecture in watercolor and ink.

In her intermediate-level course, Architectural Watercolors, you’ll learn to balance structure with the transparency of watercolor.

You’ll use the medium’s subtle beauty to strike a balance between highly rendered imagery and expressive forms.

Watch the course trailer:

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