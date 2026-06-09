Stencil Art Is Everywhere, and Here’s How To Do It Yourself

Stencil art has a long and rich history throughout humankind. The act of stenciling—a device used to apply a design on a surface—can be traced back to ancient cave art and is still going strong today, from craft projects to fine art paintings to street art. Stenciling is a great way to reproduce a design, making it especially useful for artwork that requires a repeating motif. You likely see stencil art everywhere because of its versatility, and while the concept is simple, creating a stencil takes practice. Get guidance on how to do it yourself with the online course Introduction to Stencil Art, only on My Modern Met Academy.

Renowned street artist Alice Pasquini leads Introduction to Stencil Art. Over the course of an hour, she provides you with a brief history of stencil art and ways to incorporate it into any mixed-media art project. Pasquini shares everything from choosing the right materials to cutting and layering stencils for more intricate designs. Stencils don’t expire, so you can build a collection to use over many artworks, creating a visual through line in your portfolio.

“While stencil techniques may seem complex at first,” Pasquini says, “breaking down the process into manageable steps makes it accessible and rewarding.”

Sign up for Introduction to Stencil Art on My Modern Met Academy. Once you’ve purchased the course, you’ll have instant access to the lessons and can watch anytime and from anywhere, as many times as you like.

Stencil art has a long and rich history, from ancient cave paintings to contemporary artwork.

The concept of a stencil is simple, but creating one takes practice. Get guidance on how to do it yourself with the online course Introduction to Stencil Art, only on My Modern Met Academy.

Over the course of an hour, street artist Alice Pasquini provides you with a brief history of stencil art and ways to incorporate it into any mixed-media art project.

Pasquini shares everything from choosing the right materials to cutting and layering stencils for more intricate designs.

Stencils don’t expire, so you can build a collection to use over many artworks, creating a visual through line in your portfolio.

When you’re done, you’ll have multi-layered imagery that can be easily replicated.

Get a peek into the course and enroll here.

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles :

10 Stencil Artists Changing the Way We Look at the City

7 Creative Skills You Can Learn From Home With Online Classes

3 Inspiring Online Art Classes To Spark Creativity as You Learn New Skills

7 Cool Crafts Making a Comeback (And How You Can Start Crafting Today)