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Stencil Art Is Everywhere, and Here’s How To Do It Yourself

By Sara Barnes on June 9, 2026

Stencil art has a long and rich history throughout humankind. The act of stenciling—a device used to apply a design on a surface—can be traced back to ancient cave art and is still going strong today, from craft projects to fine art paintings to street art. Stenciling is a great way to reproduce a design, making it especially useful for artwork that requires a repeating motif. You likely see stencil art everywhere because of its versatility, and while the concept is simple, creating a stencil takes practice. Get guidance on how to do it yourself with the online course Introduction to Stencil Art, only on My Modern Met Academy.

Renowned street artist Alice Pasquini leads Introduction to Stencil Art. Over the course of an hour, she provides you with a brief history of stencil art and ways to incorporate it into any mixed-media art project. Pasquini shares everything from choosing the right materials to cutting and layering stencils for more intricate designs. Stencils don’t expire, so you can build a collection to use over many artworks, creating a visual through line in your portfolio.

“While stencil techniques may seem complex at first,” Pasquini says, “breaking down the process into manageable steps makes it accessible and rewarding.”

Sign up for Introduction to Stencil Art on My Modern Met Academy. Once you’ve purchased the course, you’ll have instant access to the lessons and can watch anytime and from anywhere, as many times as you like.

Stencil art has a long and rich history, from ancient cave paintings to contemporary artwork.

The concept of a stencil is simple, but creating one takes practice. Get guidance on how to do it yourself with the online course Introduction to Stencil Art, only on My Modern Met Academy.

Cutting a stencil of a face

Over the course of an hour, street artist Alice Pasquini provides you with a brief history of stencil art and ways to incorporate it into any mixed-media art project.

Cutting a stencil of a face

Pasquini shares everything from choosing the right materials to cutting and layering stencils for more intricate designs.

Cutting as stencil of a floral pattern

Stencils don’t expire, so you can build a collection to use over many artworks, creating a visual through line in your portfolio.

Stencil of "a new day"

When you’re done, you’ll have multi-layered imagery that can be easily replicated.

Stencil portrait of a woman with "It's a new day" next to her

Get a peek into the course and enroll here.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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