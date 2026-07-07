Learn How To Draw Anything Using 3 Simple Shapes

Beginning to draw requires no special knowledge. You just need to know how to sketch three shapes you learned in elementary school: circles, rectangles, and triangles. From there, you can build on that basic geometry and create compositions that look nothing like the shapes you started with. But how do you get from drawing a circle to creating a fully realized picture? Illustrator Margherita Cole will take you from point A to point Z in her class, Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching, only available on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform.

The two-and-a-half-hour class is ideal for anyone starting on their drawing journey. Maybe that’s you—you never took up drawing when you were younger, but are interested now that you’re older. It can be intimidating to try something new. But with the right starting point and some practice, you can become a great sketcher who can draw anything you like.

Cole demonstrates that even the most complex subjects can be broken down into basic shapes. Her course is divided into easily digestible, bite-sized lessons, which include how to draw a house plant, human figure, and cat. As each lesson begins, she reveals the building blocks of each form. A feline, for instance, is a collection of mostly circles with a couple of triangles and rectangles. Once those shapes are on the page, Cole then shows you how to refine the blocky forms and eventually ink a calico cat.

Scroll down to see what else you’ll learn in Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching. Then, enroll today onMy Modern Met Academy’s website.

Beginning to draw requires no special knowledge.

You just need to know how to sketch three shapes you learned in elementary school: circles, rectangles, and triangles.

But how do you get from drawing a circle to creating a fully realized picture? Illustrator Margherita Cole will take you from point A to point Z in her class, Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching.

Cole demonstrates that even the most complex subjects can be broken down into basic shapes.

As each lesson begins, she reveals the building blocks of each form.

Once those shapes are on the page, Cole then shows you how to refine the blocky forms and eventually ink a finished piece.

Get a peek into the class in the teaser below:

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