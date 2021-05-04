35 Creative Teacher Gift Ideas for the Educator in Your Life

Educators are some of the most important people in our lives. Anyone who has had a great teacher knows the strong impact they have on our growth and development, which is all the more reason to make sure the teacher in your life knows just how much they're appreciated.

If you're looking for a special gift for teacher appreciation week or want the perfect Christmas gift idea for your favorite teacher, we've got you covered. From motivational and inspirational items to the perfect gifts for the English, science, history, and math teacher, there's something for everyone.

Whether you want to brighten up your teacher's desk with a new accessory or help them blow off steam in their downtime, there's no gesture that will go unnoticed by these professionals who shape and mold our minds. Our curated list of the best teacher gifts include items that will work year-round, from the first bell of the school year to the end of final exams.

Get ready to make a great impression and give a little extra love to your favorite teacher with our list of 35 creative gifts for educators.

Personalized Monthly Planner

Glass Water Bottle

Grammar Pencils

Llamazing Teacher Pouch

Balloon Pin House

Wooden Plant Sign

Color Wheel Pendant

Apple Enamel Pin

Great Writers Page Flags

Bibliophile Notes: 20 Different Notecards & Envelopes

Teacher Emoji Stamp Set

Adult Coloring Book

Artists and Their Cats Book

ABC's of RBG Poster

Personalized Classroom Rules Print

Van Gogh Almond Blossoms Tote

Personalized School Teacher Appreciation Word Art Print

Chocolate Truffle Making Kit

Teacher Definition Scented Candle

Bob Ross Temperature Changing Mug

Storymatic Writing and Storytelling Prompts

F in Exams: The Very Best of Totally Wrong Test Answers

Math Equation Clock

Mars Dust Globe

Declaration of Independence Tie

Periodic Table of Presidents

Solar System Necklace

Cheesy Pizza Chalk Set

Literary Glass

Knitted Pencil Scarf

“Teach Love Inspire” Bracelet

“Teacher Fuel” Cup

Teacher Necklace

Mason Jar Indoor Flower Garden

Color Problems Book

