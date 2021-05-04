Home / Gift Guide

35 Creative Teacher Gift Ideas for the Educator in Your Life

By Jessica Stewart on May 3, 2021
Educators are some of the most important people in our lives. Anyone who has had a great teacher knows the strong impact they have on our growth and development, which is all the more reason to make sure the teacher in your life knows just how much they're appreciated.

If you're looking for a special gift for teacher appreciation week or want the perfect Christmas gift idea for your favorite teacher, we've got you covered. From motivational and inspirational items to the perfect gifts for the English, science, history, and math teacher, there's something for everyone.

Whether you want to brighten up your teacher's desk with a new accessory or help them blow off steam in their downtime, there's no gesture that will go unnoticed by these professionals who shape and mold our minds. Our curated list of the best teacher gifts include items that will work year-round, from the first bell of the school year to the end of final exams.

Get ready to make a great impression and give a little extra love to your favorite teacher with our list of 35 creative gifts for educators.

 

Personalized Monthly Planner

Minted | $26

 

Glass Water Bottle

 

Grammar Pencils

 

Llamazing Teacher Pouch

 

Balloon Pin House

Clive Roddy | $40.71

 

Wooden Plant Sign

 

Color Wheel Pendant

 

Apple Enamel Pin

StudioInktvis | $12.57

 

Great Writers Page Flags

 

Bibliophile Notes: 20 Different Notecards & Envelopes

Jane Mount | $12.95

 

Teacher Emoji Stamp Set 

Stampmojis | $13.99

 

Adult Coloring Book

 

Artists and Their Cats Book

 

ABC's of RBG Poster

 

Personalized Classroom Rules Print

 

Van Gogh Almond Blossoms Tote

LOQI | $14.95

 

Personalized School Teacher Appreciation Word Art Print

 

Chocolate Truffle Making Kit

 

Teacher Definition Scented Candle

Wick and Bar | $4.90+

 

Bob Ross Temperature Changing Mug

 

Storymatic Writing and Storytelling Prompts

 

F in Exams: The Very Best of Totally Wrong Test Answers

 

Math Equation Clock

Timelike | $13.99

 

Mars Dust Globe

Humango | $35

 

Declaration of Independence Tie

Josh Bach | $49

 

Periodic Table of Presidents

 

Solar System Necklace

 

Cheesy Pizza Chalk Set

 

Literary Glass

 

Knitted Pencil Scarf

 

“Teach Love Inspire” Bracelet

 

“Teacher Fuel” Cup

4275handmade | $10.99

 

Teacher Necklace

DearAvaGifts | $36.40

 

Mason Jar Indoor Flower Garden

 

Color Problems Book

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
