35 Creative Teacher Gift Ideas for the Educator in Your Life

Educators are some of the most important people in our lives. Anyone who has had a great teacher knows the strong impact they have on our growth and development, which is all the more reason to make sure the teacher in your life knows just how much they're appreciated.
If you're looking for a special gift for teacher appreciation week or want the perfect Christmas gift idea for your favorite teacher, we've got you covered. From motivational and inspirational items to the perfect gifts for the English, science, history, and math teacher, there's something for everyone.
Whether you want to brighten up your teacher's desk with a new accessory or help them blow off steam in their downtime, there's no gesture that will go unnoticed by these professionals who shape and mold our minds. Our curated list of the best teacher gifts include items that will work year-round, from the first bell of the school year to the end of final exams.
Get ready to make a great impression and give a little extra love to your favorite teacher with our list of 35 creative gifts for educators.
Personalized Monthly Planner
Glass Water Bottle
Grammar Pencils
Llamazing Teacher Pouch
Balloon Pin House
Wooden Plant Sign
Color Wheel Pendant
Apple Enamel Pin
Great Writers Page Flags
Bibliophile Notes: 20 Different Notecards & Envelopes
Teacher Emoji Stamp Set
Adult Coloring Book
Artists and Their Cats Book
ABC's of RBG Poster
Personalized Classroom Rules Print
Van Gogh Almond Blossoms Tote
Personalized School Teacher Appreciation Word Art Print
Chocolate Truffle Making Kit
Teacher Definition Scented Candle
Bob Ross Temperature Changing Mug
Storymatic Writing and Storytelling Prompts
F in Exams: The Very Best of Totally Wrong Test Answers
Math Equation Clock
Mars Dust Globe
Declaration of Independence Tie
Periodic Table of Presidents
Solar System Necklace
Cheesy Pizza Chalk Set
Literary Glass
Knitted Pencil Scarf
“Teach Love Inspire” Bracelet
“Teacher Fuel” Cup
Teacher Necklace
Mason Jar Indoor Flower Garden
Color Problems Book
This article has been edited and updated.
Related Articles:
34 Gift Ideas for People Who Love Coffee
30+ Creative Gifts for People Who Love to Read
18 Hands-On Gifts That Tinkerers of All Ages Will Love
37 Gifts for Crafters and Makers