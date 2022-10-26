There’s nothing better than curling up with a good book and being transported into another world—especially for those who want to avoid the winter season. And while a novel is a welcome gift for any book lover, there are also plenty of other delightful, reading-related products out there. Even though some might prefer e-books, gift-giving is more special when you exchange something thoughtful and physical, hand-to-hand. Not to mention, it’s hard to beat the smell of an old book (we found a candle for that), or simply the tangibility of a page-turn.

Our book lover gift guide is full of interesting ideas for bibliophiles, including a personal library and a 100 book scratch-off poster for those with an ever-growing reading list. There are also plenty of book-themed accessories—such as enamel pins and colorful statement earrings—for bookworms who want to show off their literary love.

So if you are looking for the best gifts to give the literary lover in your life, look no further. Avid readers will most certainly enjoy being gifted any of the presents on this list, whether it's an item that helps them enjoy their favorite book or simply shows their passion for literature.

Know someone who loves to read? Check out our selection of perfect gifts for book lovers.

Personalized Bookend

“Just One More Chapter” Enamel Book Pin

Lit Chat: Conversation Starters about Books and Life

Custom Book Earrings

Felt Bookmark Set

Banned Book Socks

Book Soap

Great Writers: The Classics Page Flags Set

Bookworm Sweatshirt

Bookshop Scented Candle

Book Socks

Personal Library Kit

Library Card Mug

Bibliophile: Diverse Spine Book by Jane Mount and Jamise Harper

Out of Print Zipper Pouch

Colorful Statement Earrings

Book Cover Locket Jewelry

Fabric Plant Pot Cover

Book Brooch

Wicked Witch Bookmark

Rose Gold “Page Anchor”

Folding Book Lamp

The Little Library Cookbook

Superman Floating Bookshelf

Book Locket

“This Weekend Is Gonna Be Lit-erary” Mug

Book-Stack Tote Bag

“Books” Art Print

Posable Bookworm

Book-Wrapped Pencils

Upcycled Spoon Bookmark

Book Phone Wallets

Bookworm Twist Ring

“Book nerd” Enamel Pin

“100 Books” Scratch Off Poster

Literary Women Puzzle

This article has been edited and updated.

