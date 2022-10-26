Home / Design / Creative Products

36 Creative Gifts for People Who Love to Read

By Emma Taggart, Kelly Richman-Abdou, and Sara Barnes on October 25, 2022
Gifts for Book Lovers

There’s nothing better than curling up with a good book and being transported into another world—especially for those who want to avoid the winter season. And while a novel is a welcome gift for any book lover, there are also plenty of other delightful, reading-related products out there. Even though some might prefer e-books, gift-giving is more special when you exchange something thoughtful and physical, hand-to-hand. Not to mention, it’s hard to beat the smell of an old book (we found a candle for that), or simply the tangibility of a page-turn.

Our book lover gift guide is full of interesting ideas for bibliophiles, including a personal library and a 100 book scratch-off poster for those with an ever-growing reading list. There are also plenty of book-themed accessories—such as enamel pins and colorful statement earrings—for bookworms who want to show off their literary love.

So if you are looking for the best gifts to give the literary lover in your life, look no further. Avid readers will most certainly enjoy being gifted any of the presents on this list, whether it's an item that helps them enjoy their favorite book or simply shows their passion for literature.

Know someone who loves to read? Check out our selection of perfect gifts for book lovers.

Table of Contents hide
1 Know someone who loves to read? Check out our selection of perfect gifts for book lovers.
1.1 Personalized Bookend
1.2 “Just One More Chapter” Enamel Book Pin
1.3 Lit Chat: Conversation Starters about Books and Life
1.4 Custom Book Earrings
1.5 Felt Bookmark Set
1.6 Banned Book Socks
1.7 Book Soap
1.8 Great Writers: The Classics Page Flags Set
1.9 Bookworm Sweatshirt
1.10 Bookshop Scented Candle
1.11 Book Socks
1.12 Personal Library Kit
1.13 Library Card Mug
1.14 Bibliophile: Diverse Spine Book by Jane Mount and Jamise Harper
1.15 Out of Print Zipper Pouch
1.16 Colorful Statement Earrings
1.17 Book Cover Locket Jewelry
1.18 Fabric Plant Pot Cover
1.19 Book Brooch
1.20 Wicked Witch Bookmark
1.21 Rose Gold “Page Anchor”
1.22 Folding Book Lamp
1.23 The Little Library Cookbook
1.24 Superman Floating Bookshelf
1.25 Book Locket
1.26 “This Weekend Is Gonna Be Lit-erary” Mug
1.27 Book-Stack Tote Bag
1.28 “Books” Art Print
1.29 Posable Bookworm
1.30 Book-Wrapped Pencils
1.31 Upcycled Spoon Bookmark
1.32 Book Phone Wallets
1.33 Bookworm Twist Ring
1.34 “Book nerd” Enamel Pin
1.35 “100 Books” Scratch Off Poster
1.36 Literary Women Puzzle

Personalized Bookend

Wooden Bookends

MijMoj | $51.70+

 

“Just One More Chapter” Enamel Book Pin

Gifts for Book Lovers

LiteraryEmporium | $11.09

 

Lit Chat: Conversation Starters about Books and Life

Lit Chat Cards

Book Riot | $16.99

 

Custom Book Earrings

 

Felt Bookmark Set

Felt Bookmarks

LoveMaude | $36.60

 

Banned Book Socks

 

Book Soap

 

Great Writers: The Classics Page Flags Set

 

Bookworm Sweatshirt

Abibliophobia Sweatshirt. Book lover gift.

SpratlinDesignCo | $39.04+

 

Bookshop Scented Candle

Gifts for Book Lovers

candle | $10.34+

 

Book Socks

Book Themed Socks

2 Trouble Boys | $12.95+

 

Personal Library Kit

Gifts for Book Lovers

Knock Knock | $20.99

 

Library Card Mug

Library Card Mug

JoyfulMoose | $18.99+

 

Bibliophile: Diverse Spine Book by Jane Mount and Jamise Harper

 

Out of Print Zipper Pouch

Zippered Pouch

Out of Print | $12

 

Colorful Statement Earrings

Colorful Book Statement Earrings

Twee and Me | $62

 

Book Cover Locket Jewelry

Book Cover Lockett

BMore Books | $19.52

 

Fabric Plant Pot Cover

Fabric Plant Pot Cover with Book Motif

ZinniasCloset | $23.18

 

Book Brooch

Book Brooch

LifeBaubles | $12

 

Wicked Witch Bookmark

Wicked Witch Bookmark

MyBookmark | $27

 

Rose Gold “Page Anchor”

Book Gifts

Page Anchor | $44.99

 

Folding Book Lamp

Book Light

Anwick Store | $23.99

 

The Little Library Cookbook

Gifts for Book Lovers Book Cookbook

Kate Young | $41.37

 

Superman Floating Bookshelf

 

Book Locket

Gifts for Book Lovers Book Locket

SilkPurseSowsEar | $32.54+

 

“This Weekend Is Gonna Be Lit-erary” Mug

Literary Mug

LookHUMAN | $13.99

 

Book-Stack Tote Bag

Book Gifts

Picomodi | $25.50

 

“Books” Art Print

Gifts for Book Lovers

Carlos ARL | $19

 

Posable Bookworm

Gifts for Book Lovers Book Worm

HoDDminiatures | $32.54

 

Book-Wrapped Pencils

 

Upcycled Spoon Bookmark

Upcycled Spoon Bookmark

Stamp and Soul | $16.46

 

Book Phone Wallets

Gifts for Book Lovers

chicklitdesigns | $35.38

 

Bookworm Twist Ring

 

“Book nerd” Enamel Pin

Gifts for Book Lovers

RatherKeen | $12.20

 

“100 Books” Scratch Off Poster

Gifts for Book Lovers

Gift Republic | $20.77

 

Literary Women Puzzle

This article has been edited and updated.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
