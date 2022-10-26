There’s nothing better than curling up with a good book and being transported into another world—especially for those who want to avoid the winter season. And while a novel is a welcome gift for any book lover, there are also plenty of other delightful, reading-related products out there. Even though some might prefer e-books, gift-giving is more special when you exchange something thoughtful and physical, hand-to-hand. Not to mention, it’s hard to beat the smell of an old book (we found a candle for that), or simply the tangibility of a page-turn.
Our book lover gift guide is full of interesting ideas for bibliophiles, including a personal library and a 100 book scratch-off poster for those with an ever-growing reading list. There are also plenty of book-themed accessories—such as enamel pins and colorful statement earrings—for bookworms who want to show off their literary love.
So if you are looking for the best gifts to give the literary lover in your life, look no further. Avid readers will most certainly enjoy being gifted any of the presents on this list, whether it's an item that helps them enjoy their favorite book or simply shows their passion for literature.
Know someone who loves to read? Check out our selection of perfect gifts for book lovers.
Personalized Bookend
“Just One More Chapter” Enamel Book Pin
Lit Chat: Conversation Starters about Books and Life
Custom Book Earrings
Felt Bookmark Set
Banned Book Socks
Book Soap
Great Writers: The Classics Page Flags Set
Bookworm Sweatshirt
Bookshop Scented Candle
Book Socks
Personal Library Kit
Library Card Mug
Bibliophile: Diverse Spine Book by Jane Mount and Jamise Harper
Out of Print Zipper Pouch
Colorful Statement Earrings
Book Cover Locket Jewelry
Fabric Plant Pot Cover
Book Brooch
Wicked Witch Bookmark
Rose Gold “Page Anchor”
Folding Book Lamp
The Little Library Cookbook
Superman Floating Bookshelf
Book Locket
“This Weekend Is Gonna Be Lit-erary” Mug
Book-Stack Tote Bag
“Books” Art Print
Posable Bookworm
Book-Wrapped Pencils
Upcycled Spoon Bookmark
Book Phone Wallets
Bookworm Twist Ring
“Book nerd” Enamel Pin
“100 Books” Scratch Off Poster
Literary Women Puzzle
This article has been edited and updated.
Related Articles:
15 Typography Gifts That Creatively Showcase the Power of Text
30 Creative Gifts for Writers That Are Way Better Than an Ordinary Notebook and Pen