Casa Malonic, or Malonic House, is a recently completed residential project in the beach town of Zihuatanejo, Mexico. But this is no ordinary beach house. Instead, it serves the striking oceanic landscape at its feet. Conceived by Mexico-based firm HW Studio, the entire design draws from two defining elements: the land it sits on and its colors, resulting in a construction that engages in a soft yet profound dialogue with the surrounding environment.

This gentle approach is almost a secret, for those who come across Casa Malonic from the street would see only a white mass wrapped in a single curved wall that almost signals brutalism. As the dwellers step inside, the entrance path leads to a circular courtyard where a soothing transition begins, as if the house sheds concrete layers to reveal its true nature. The walls then give way to a boundless view of the ocean and the surrounding landscape.

When first approaching the construction site, the architects were so fascinated by the area that they wanted to spotlight it. They made a point to honor the elements that predated the architecture: flora, fauna, topography, and sunlight. To do that, they reduced architecture to ground, roof, and shadow—its most basic elements. They found inspiration in an enramada, a simple shelter beneath a canopy that, even at its barest, can provide shade and protection from rain without enforcing a strict boundary.

This concept is what creates the most striking feature of Casa Malonic. Rather than providing just another floor-to-ceiling window or glass balcony to take in the beach landscape, the entire structure doubles as a frame for the horizon line. It’s also through this choice that the architects declare this view the spiritual heart of the house. To them, the horizon line is what makes the design possible; not the other way around.

Meant to be taken in as an all-encompassing habitat, the oceanic imagery is not limited to the views. The flooring imitates color and texture, evoking the sand below, as if establishing one continuous path to it. The white walls match the landscape by recalling the flowers of the nine Cacalosúchil trees that surround the house.

“The materiality does not seek to represent the landscape, but to establish a sensory continuity with it. Architecture is first experienced through the feet, before it is understood through the eyes,” writes HW Studio. “The project does not seek to reproduce nature, nor to disappear completely into it. It seeks to construct a precise relationship with the site through a few operations: contain, move through, subtract, and open. The house is ultimately understood as a balance between matter and void.”

To stay up to date with this architecture firm, follow HW Studio on Instagram.

Casa Malonic, or Malonic House, is a recently completed residential project in the beach town of Zihuatanejo, Mexico.

Conceived by Mexico-based firm HW Studio, the entire design draws from two defining elements: the land it sits on and its colors.

The result is a construction that engages in a soft yet profound dialogue with the surrounding environment.

As the dwellers step inside, a soothing transition begins, as if the house sheds concrete layers to reveal its true nature.

“The materiality does not seek to represent the landscape, but to establish a sensory continuity with it,” writes HW Studio.

HW Studio: Website | Instagram

All images by César Béjar. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by HW Studio.