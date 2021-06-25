Home / Art / Painting

Dreamy Gouache Paintings Capture a Candy-Colored World

By Margherita Cole on June 25, 2021
Gouache Paintings by Bigbluetang

Canadian artist Dory (aka bigbluetang) creates tiny portals into beautiful, rainbow dreamscapes. She uses an array of candy-colored hues to render expressive gouache paintings of pink cloudy skies, purple sunsets, and blue mountainscapes inside her sketchbooks.

Dory is currently a third-year student at Emily Carr University of Art & Design in Vancouver, Canada. She uses her large Instagram platform to document her growth and experimentation as an artist, focusing on painting in the gouache medium in particular. Her sketchbook illustrations include aesthetically pleasing compositions of multicolored skies, as well as more detailed cityscapes and landscapes.

Each of these miniature pieces is an escape into a tranquil and bucolic world. Dory avoids including any human figures in her artwork and instead focuses on natural subjects like flowers or birds. By leaving the landscapes vacant of any visible inhabitants, viewers can be easily transported into the serene environment and imagine themselves living there.

You can purchase prints and merch of Dory's artwork via her online store, and keep up to date with the artist's latest creations by following her on Instagram.

Canadian artist Dory, better known as bigbluetang, creates dreamy gouache paintings of candy-colored skies and landscapes.

Gouache Paintings by BigbluetangGouache Paintings by BigbluetangGouache Paintings by BigbluetangGouache Paintings by BigbluetangGouache Paintings by BigbluetangGouache Paintings by BigbluetangGouache Paintings by BigbluetangGouache Paintings by BigbluetangGouache Paintings by BigbluetangGouache Paintings by BigbluetangGouache Paintings by BigbluetangGouache Paintings by Bigbluetang

Watch this video for insight into bigbluetang's creative process:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dory | bigbluetang (@bigbluetang)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dory | bigbluetang (@bigbluetang)

bigbluetang: Store | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by bigbluetang.

Related Articles:

Artist Fills Her Sketchbook Pages Many Tiny Portraits of Wanderlust-Worthy Landscapes

Interview: Artist Shares Her Colorful Sketchbooks Filled with Beautiful Botanicals

Artist Fills Her Sketchbooks With Vibrant Landscape Paintings Inspired by Studio Ghibli Films

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

A $4 Thrift Store Painting Is Actually by David Bowie and Will Sell for Thousands
5 Abstract Paintings by Hilma af Klint That Capture Her Colorful View on Life
5 Famous Beach Paintings From Art History That Capture Serene Summer Days
Travel-Loving Artist Creates Dreamy Illustrations That Will Inspire Wanderlust in You
Sculptural Paintings Brightly Cover Walls in Rainbow Squiggles
Tiny People Swim, Surf, and Ski on Dollops of Paint and Human Hands

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Bindi Irwin Shares Illustrated Family Portrait With Dad Steve Irwin Holding Her Baby
Ghanaian Artist Explores Being Black in America Through Colorful Portraits [Interview]
5 Salvador Dalí Paintings That Perfectly Capture the Surrealist’s Subconscious Mind
Vibrant Palette Knife Paintings Capture the Beauty and Strength From Around the World
6 Famous Abstract Expressionists Who Boldly Defined the Experimental Movement
5 Gerhard Richter Artworks That Capture the Experimental Artist’s Colorful Career

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.