Dreamy Gouache Paintings Capture a Candy-Colored World

Canadian artist Dory (aka bigbluetang) creates tiny portals into beautiful, rainbow dreamscapes. She uses an array of candy-colored hues to render expressive gouache paintings of pink cloudy skies, purple sunsets, and blue mountainscapes inside her sketchbooks.

Dory is currently a third-year student at Emily Carr University of Art & Design in Vancouver, Canada. She uses her large Instagram platform to document her growth and experimentation as an artist, focusing on painting in the gouache medium in particular. Her sketchbook illustrations include aesthetically pleasing compositions of multicolored skies, as well as more detailed cityscapes and landscapes.

Each of these miniature pieces is an escape into a tranquil and bucolic world. Dory avoids including any human figures in her artwork and instead focuses on natural subjects like flowers or birds. By leaving the landscapes vacant of any visible inhabitants, viewers can be easily transported into the serene environment and imagine themselves living there.

You can purchase prints and merch of Dory's artwork via her online store, and keep up to date with the artist's latest creations by following her on Instagram.

Canadian artist Dory, better known as bigbluetang, creates dreamy gouache paintings of candy-colored skies and landscapes.

Watch this video for insight into bigbluetang's creative process:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dory | bigbluetang (@bigbluetang)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dory | bigbluetang (@bigbluetang)

bigbluetang: Store | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by bigbluetang.

Related Articles:

Artist Fills Her Sketchbook Pages Many Tiny Portraits of Wanderlust-Worthy Landscapes

Interview: Artist Shares Her Colorful Sketchbooks Filled with Beautiful Botanicals

Artist Fills Her Sketchbooks With Vibrant Landscape Paintings Inspired by Studio Ghibli Films