Bill Nye the Science Guy Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Many people credit Bill Nye with sparking their interest in science and math. With his show, Bill Nye the Science Guy, he reached kids born in the 80s and 90s, likely inspiring thousands of today’s top scientists. In honor of his legacy as a TV presenter and science communicator, Nye has just received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“What an honor to receive a Star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame,” Nye wrote on Instagram. “Recognition by one’s peers always means a great deal, but to have spent yesterday with many people who have influenced my career, contributed to my work, encouraged me, and supported me through all my ideas, was extraordinary.”

Nye was joined at the unveiling ceremony by actor Joel McHale, comedian Ross Shafer, and NBA star Jaylen Brown, who became friends with him after he openly asked Nye how to meet him. “My love for science runs deep. And I have Bill to thank for that,” Brown said. “But not just for myself. But for a generation of students who grew up in the public school system possibly thinking that school was not for them. Bill was the bright spot in all of our day. When they rolled that TV out with the trolley, we knew what time it was.”

Before becoming a well-known TV figure, Nye worked as a mechanical engineer for Boeing. There, he invented a hydraulic resonance suppressor tube used on the 747 model. After realizing how much he enjoyed making people laugh, he started doing stand-up comedy featuring wacky science experiments. In 1986, he left his job to devote himself full-time to his entertainment career, successfully pitching his show Bill Nye the Science Guy to Seattle’s KCTS-TV. Following Carl Sagan’s advice, he focused on pure science rather than technology. The show would run from 1993 to 1999, winning 19 Emmy’s, including one for Outstanding Performer in Children’s Programming for Nye himself.

Even after his show was over, Nye has continued to be a major figure in popular science. Since 2010, Nye has served as the CEO of The Planetary Society, a non-profit co-founded by Sagan. He published the bestselling books Undeniable: Evolution and the Science of Creation in 2014 and and Unstoppable: Harnessing Science to Change the World in 2015. His Netflix series, Bill Nye Saves the World debuted in 2017, running for three seasons. He made a couple of appearances on The Big Bang Theory, and was even a participant on The Masked Dancer. His latest TV project is The End Is Nye, which debuted on Peacock in 2022.

“I love science. I love comedy. I love television, which was invented with science,” Nye added. “Science is the best idea humans have ever had. I became a mechanical engineer because of it, and then entered the world of comedy too, which led me to my show that gave me the opportunity to teach so many people about the life-changing world of science. All of my work has been a celebration of the passion, beauty, and joy of science—coupled with the art of television and the moving image. It’s been the experience of a lifetime spreading the lessons of science to people around the world and I know we all have the power to change the world because of it.”

