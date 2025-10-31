Home / Inspiring / Social Cause

Billie Eilish Donates $11.5M to Charities, Calls Out Billionaires To Give More

By Regina Sienra on October 31, 2025
Billie Eilish arrives at the 49th Annual People's Choice Awards 2024 held at The Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Photo: Image Press Agency/Depositphotos

Singer Billie Eilish has long been a champion of the people, often engaging in political and social activism. She has raised awareness about climate change, committed fashion designers to go fur-free, challenged body shaming with a striking video, and spoken about reproductive rights. A brilliant young woman, Eilish uses her platform in a way that best serves the causes near and dear to her heart. During a recent awards ceremony where she found herself surrounded by some of the richest people on the planet, she addressed them directly, gently calling them out for not doing enough for people in need.

At the WSJ Magazine’s Innovator Awards, which took place at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Eilish received the Music Innovator Award. The event was attended by figures such as Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan (who received the Philanthropy in Science Innovator Award), Hailey Bieber, Karlie Kloss, Spike Lee, George Lucas, Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, and Questlove. The influential, star-studded crowd inspired the 23-year-old singer to use the occasion to raise her concerns.

“We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark, and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country,” Eilish said in her acceptance speech. “I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it. Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties.”

One to lead by example, Eilish had recently made a sizable donation herself. Stephen Colbert, who introduced the singer to the crowd, got to break the news. “Billie Eilish will be donating proceeds from her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour to support organizations, projects, and voices dedicated to food equity, climate justice, reducing carbon pollution and combating the climate crisis. That donation, ladies and gentlemen, will be $11.5 million. That’s wonderful. Billie, on behalf of humans everywhere, thank you,” he said.

Meanwhile, the singer continues the North American leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour. For this endeavor, she collaborated with REVERB to promote initiatives that reduce the footprint of touring and concerts. These include providing free water refills, encouraging the use of public transit, and offering merch made of 100% recycled cotton.

To learn more about the musician and get tickets to her shows, visit Billie Eilish’s website.

Billie Eilish: Website | Instagram | Spotify

Sources: Billie Eilish Calls Out Billionaires While Giving Speech in a Room with Mark Zuckerberg — How Did He React?; Billie Eilish protests against US abortion ruling at Glastonbury; Billie Eilish agreed to wear Met Gala dress if designer went fur-free

