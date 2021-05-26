Home / Animals

Bindi Irwin and Her Husband Introduce Their 2-Month-Old Baby Girl to a Koala

By Emma Taggart on May 26, 2021

 

Not everyone is lucky enough to hang out with animals every day, but conservationist Bindi Irwin and her family live right in the middle of Australia Zoo. Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell recently welcomed their baby girl into the world, named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. And seeing as baby Grace is the granddaughter of the legendary late Steve Irwin, she’s of course already getting acquainted with wildlife. To celebrate her being in the world for two months, Irwin and Powell recently introduced her to a koala.

Powell posted a photo of the adorable family on Instagram, showing little Grace face-to-face with the fluffy creature. “We have had lots of smiles, the best giggles, and we’ve met a koala,” he wrote. “We love you, Grace Warrior.” Irwin later commented, “Our gorgeous little Wildlife Warrior princess.”

Grace was born on March 25 and was named after her famous grandfather, Steve Irwin. “My dad was the first person to create the term ‘Wildlife Warrior,’” Irwin reveals. “Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior.”

The original Irwin family began working in wildlife conservation 50 years ago; and today, the younger generation of Irwins are continuing the mission of their late father. At Australia Zoo, the young family has helped rescue and rehabilitate over 100,000 sick, injured, and orphaned animals, and their work doesn’t stop there. “I'm so excited for our daughter to grow up learning about the importance of giving back and making a difference in the world for the future generations,” Irwin says. “I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place through her connections with the gorgeous animals that we protect here at Australia Zoo and the conservation work we do with animal species around the globe.”

Check out the photo of baby Grace and the koala below, and follow Irwin on Instagram for more adorable updates.

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell recently introduced their 2-month-old baby girl Grace to a koala.

 

The legendary Steve Irwin would be so proud of the young family for continuing his work to help animals.

 

h/t: [People]

