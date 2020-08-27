Spectacular Winners of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2020 Contest

For the fifth year, conservation charity Birds on the Brink has hosted the Bird Photographer of the Year competition. Wildlife photographers from around the world submitted their best images of our feathered friends across several different categories. In the end, Kuwaiti photographer Majed AlZa’abi took home the top prize and was awarded £5,000.

AlZa'abi nabbed the win for his artistic portrait of European shags on the Norwegian island of Vardø. This bird lovers paradise is filled with large colonies of seabirds, which attracts bird watchers and photographers from around the globe. AlZa'abi's eye for the subject and the unique manner in which he captured the spirits of the birds made this image stand apart from the 15,000 entered in the contest.

“To win this competition it takes a very special photograph,” declared the judging panel. “Technical perfection is simply not enough; it is the imaginative eye and a mind that seeks out the unusual and the artistic in the every day that will do well. The vast majority of the 15,000 images entered annually are of an amazing standard, sufficient eye-candy to feed even the most visually gluttonous. But create a photograph that makes us sick with envy or cry out with uncontained excitement, then you are in with a chance. When that collective shout from the judges is ‘I wish I had taken that myself’, then you are onto a winner. Well done Majed for sharing this stunning image with us—it is a well-deserved winner.”

In addition to AlZa'abi's photograph, there are many standout portraits from the eight contest categories, which range from Birds in Flight to Creative Imagery. Whether looking at the stunning details of a bird's anatomy or being inspired by its behavior, these photographers have dedicated their craft to highlight the wonders of the avian world.

All of the winning images will be published in the Bird Photographer of the Year book, which features over 200 photographs from the 2020 contest.

