Artist Strategically Guides Birds With Food to “Draw” Giant Illustrations

From string art to food sculptures, we’ve seen creatives use all sorts of unconventional materials to make art. However, never before have we come across art made from living birds. Rather than use chalk or paint for their large-scale, outdoor drawing, this person uses hundreds of chickens. A viral video shows the artist strategically laying out bird seed to entice the flock into position. The resulting image is a stick man holding a ball, which many online are comparing to the “Hadouken” attack pose from Street Fighter, Capcom's iconic video game series.

Just like most street artists, the creator behind this bird art performance remains anonymous. However, whoever it is deserves the praise they’re currently getting from the Internet—both for their idea and for their effort in making it happen. The gif has amassed over 66k up votes on Reddit and most six million views on Gfycat.

Strangely—if you look closely at the video—you’ll spot what looks like a turkey joining in with the flock.

Watch the entire video below.

This viral video shows an artist strategically laying out bird seed to entice a flock of chickens into the position of a stick man.

h/t: [Reddit]

