Artist Strategically Guides Birds With Food to “Draw” Giant Illustrations

By Emma Taggart on November 15, 2020

Bird Street Art

From string art to food sculptures, we’ve seen creatives use all sorts of unconventional materials to make art. However, never before have we come across art made from living birds. Rather than use chalk or paint for their large-scale, outdoor drawing, this person uses hundreds of chickens. A viral video shows the artist strategically laying out bird seed to entice the flock into position. The resulting image is a stick man holding a ball, which many online are comparing to the “Hadouken” attack pose from Street Fighter, Capcom's iconic video game series.

Just like most street artists, the creator behind this bird art performance remains anonymous. However, whoever it is deserves the praise they’re currently getting from the Internet—both for their idea and for their effort in making it happen. The gif has amassed over 66k up votes on Reddit and most six million views on Gfycat.

Strangely—if you look closely at the video—you’ll spot what looks like a turkey joining in with the flock.

Watch the entire video below.

This viral video shows an artist strategically laying out bird seed to entice a flock of chickens into the position of a stick man.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
