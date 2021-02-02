Home / News

The Black Lives Matter Movement Has Been Nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

By Sara Barnes on February 2, 2021
George Floyd Protest

Photo: Stock Photos from CHOONGKY/Shutterstock

The Black Lives Matter movement has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for the way in which it has galvanized countries across the globe to address systemic racism. The nomination came from a Norwegian member of parliament named Petter Eide; he felt compelled to do so because Black Lives Matter has “been able to mobilize people from all groups of society, not just African Americans, not just oppressed people … in a way which has been different from their predecessors.” Eide’s recommendation comes after a year that saw global mass protests (particularly in the summer) in the days following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

“Awarding the peace prize to Black Lives Matter, as the strongest global force against racial injustice, will send a powerful message that peace is founded on equality, solidarity, and human rights, and that all countries must respect those basic principles,” Eide wrote. His nomination also rejected the claim that the movement is violent, citing data that shows 93% of the racial justice protests in the U.S. after Floyd’s death have been peaceful. “It is not a strong argument,” he said. “If some elements of the movement may have been violent, that is not a reason to blame the whole movement.”

Of its nomination, Black Lives Matter tweeted, “We hold the largest social movement in global history. Today, we have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. People are waking up to our global call: for racial justice and an end to economic injustice, environmental racism, and white supremacy. We're only getting started.”

Black Lives Matter, founded by Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi, was started with a hashtag in 2012 after the death of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed Black teenager who was senselessly shot by George Zimmerman. Zimmerman was later acquitted of Martin’s murder, and this case sparked what's now a coordinated international movement to confront the systemic forces that lead to the death of Black people—particularly those by the police. It has chapters across the world and has organized supporters at rallies, boycotts, and other means of societal pressure to move the needle towards a more just and equitable world.

h/t: [CNN]

Related Articles:

This New Digital Archive Preserves Black Lives Matter Protest Art From Around the World

George Floyd’s Heartbreaking Final Words Are Flown Across 5 U.S. Cities

Protesters Are Turning the Temporary White House Fence Into a Living Memorial Wall

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

WWII Veteran Who Raised Almost £33 Million for the NHS Has Died at Age 100
American Voting Rights Advocate Stacey Abrams Nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
Dinosaur Fossil of a Titanosaur Discovered in Argentina May Belong to the Largest Land Animal Ever
This Non-Profit Ceramics Studio Is Empowering Previously Incarcerated Individuals [Interview]
CNN’s Anderson Cooper Was Left Speechless in an Interview With Amanda Gorman Post-Inauguration
Painting by Civil War-Era Black Artist Is Presented as Smithsonian’s Inaugural Gift

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Support Creativity When You Become a Member of My Modern Met
U.S. Rejoins World Health Organization and Paris Climate Agreement
Vice President Kamala Harris Is Making History as the First Female and Person of Color To Hold the Office
Powerful Portraits of People Dripping Colorful Paint Encourages Non-Binary View of Race [Interview]
Elon Musk Donates $5 Million To Khan Academy To Support Their Science Coursework
These Incredible Works of Literature, Film, and Music Entered the Public Domain in 2021

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.