30 Bob Ross Paintings Will Be Auctioned To Support Public TV Stations Affected by Government Cuts

Throughout his career, painter Bob Ross turned viewers into art lovers with his famous TV show, The Joy of Painting. Broadcast in the 1980s and 1990s, the show depicted Ross painting on-air. His calm demeanor and serene works turned him into not just a teacher-like figure for millions, but also a champion for public television. Honoring his legacy and mission over three decades after his passing, Bob Ross Inc. will be auctioning 30 paintings to raise money for public TV stations facing federal funding cuts.

“Bob Ross dedicated his life to making art accessible to everyone through public television,” Joan Kowalski, president of Bob Ross Inc., said in a statement. “This auction ensures his legacy continues to support the very medium that brought his joy and creativity into American homes for decades.” Profits from the auction will be donated to stations that broadcast shows from distributor American Public Television, such as The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross and America's Test Kitchen from Cook's Illustrated.

Most of the paintings for sale were created on-air during the 30-minute episodes of Ross’ show. The paintings come from different stages of the painter’s career, but together serve as a reminder of Ross’ appreciation for landscapes with “happy little clouds” and similarly “happy little trees.” These often carry the artist’s most valuable lesson—there are no mistakes, only “happy accidents.”

According to Bonhams, the auction house who will oversee the sale, the 30 paintings have an estimated total value of $850,000 to $1.4 million. Earlier this year, a new global auction record for a Bob Ross painting was set with the sale of Lake Below Snow-Capped Peaks and Cloudy Sky for $114,800. In 2023, his first on-air painting was put up for sale for almost $10 million.

The first three paintings—Cliffside, from 1990; Winter’s Peace and Home in the Valley, both painted in 1993—will be auctioned on November 11 in Los Angeles as part of Bonhams’ California and Western Art sale, followed by sales in London, New York, and Boston, as well as online.

