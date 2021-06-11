Home / Infographic

10 Bob Ross Quotes To Make You Feel Like You’re Flying Above the Clouds and Happy Little Trees

By Claudicet Pena on June 11, 2021
Mountain Landscape

Photo: Stock Photos from Robert.Jones.Official/Shutterstock

Beloved American painter and TV personality Bob Ross wanted everyone to believe that they, too, could be an artist. Ross was the creator and host of The Joy of Painting, where he demonstrated landscape painting and shared whimsical advice along the way. On the show, Ross painted mountains and trees along with streams and clouds. His episodes were an equal balance of art instruction and incredible wisdom in a zen-inducing tone of voice.

This instructional television program aired from 1983 to 1994 on PBS in the United States, Latin America, Canada and Europe. Now decades later, the painter's impact is as great as ever. We only wish he were still alive to host his own sip & paint party. (With a little paint and a little wine, we can only imagine the jewels of wisdom Ross would have shared!) Still though, his words of wisdom live on.

To make your day a little more happy, My Modern Met compiled this infographic to share 10 Bob Ross Quotes that will make you feel like you’re flying above the clouds over happy little trees.

Join the “happy little trees” phenomenon with 10 Bob Ross quotes of wisdom.

Bob Ross Quotes Infographic

