‘Bob Ross Experience’ Exhibit Opens in Indiana to Celebrate the Beloved TV Painter Forever

By Margherita Cole on November 24, 2020
Bob Ross Experience at Minnestra

Late great American TV painter Bob Ross continues to be a beloved figure on the internet years after his death, delighting viewers with his masterful painting skills, iconic hairstyle, and soothing voice. Now, fans of his show, The Joy of Painting, can visit the original studio where Ross rendered hundreds of exquisite landscapes for the camera from 1983 to 1994. A permanent exhibit titled Bob Ross Experience is now being hosted by Minnetrista, a 40-acre museum and gardens in Muncie, Indiana.

Visitors can tour the former house where the painter recorded more than 400 episodes. “We refurbished Bob’s former studio, bringing together objects and media from Bob’s life and career, and adding interactive experiences that will bring the Joy of Painting to life for visitors,” Minnetrista explains on their website. Guests can peruse a rotating selection of completed paintings by the TV painter with an accompanying recording of Ross' voice narrating instructions on how to render the sky, trees, and mountains.

“The Bob Ross Experience at Minnetrista creates a space for Bob’s message to flourish,”Minnetrista continues. “The immersive exhibit features original paintings and artifacts, inspiring visitors with Bob’s message of fearless creativity.” Additionally, Minnetrista has set up an interactive exhibit about a half-mile away from the museum where fans can take part in masterclasses taught by “Certified Ross Instructors.” For many, the challenge is to recreate these acrylic paintings in tempo with Ross' speedy brushstrokes.

You can learn more about the Bob Ross Experience and purchase tickets by visiting Minnetrista's website.

Bob Ross fans can enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience at a permanent exhibit celebrating the beloved artist in Muncie, Indiana.

Bob Ross Experience at Minnetrista

Visitors can tour the original TV studio where Ross recorded over 400 episodes for The Joy of Painting.

Bob Ross Experience at Minnetrista

Additionally, guests can take part in masterclasses hosted by “Certified Ross Instructors.”

Bob Ross Experience at Minnetrista

Watch this video to learn more about the Bob Ross Experience:

Minnetrista: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Minnetrista.

