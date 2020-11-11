Home / Art / Installation

Upcoming Exhibit Lets Visitors “Step Into” Van Gogh’s Iconic Masterpieces

By Margherita Cole on November 11, 2020
The Lume Van Gogh Exhibition

Rendering of The LUME Indianapolis courtesy of Grande Experiences

Following the success of New Zealand's outdoor Van Gogh exhibition, the The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields in Indianapolis, Indiana is bringing the same immersive event to the U.S. in 2021. THE LUME is made in collaboration with Australian-based company Grande Experiences and will feature the Dutch painter's most iconic works—including The Starry Night, Almond Blossoms, and Irises. They will be projected on the museum's entire fourth floor. It is the first exhibition of its kind to debut in Newfields' 137-year history, and the first digital gallery experience of this scale to be held at an art museum in the United States.

“I am very pleased that we have been able to partner with Grande Experiences to become the first museum in the country to fully embrace the future of digital exhibitions,” says Dr. Charles L. Venable, The Melvin & Bren Simon director and CEO at Newfields. “My experience in other continents demonstrated how the combination of cutting-edge digital projection technology and great works of art can motivate new audiences to engage with art exhibitions.” Almost 150 state-of-the-art projectors will be used to transform the Post-Impressionist masterpieces into a three-dimensional world that visitors can explore. The grand opening of the exhibition will include an accompaniment of classical music, as well as food and beverages, and retail opportunities.

“Welcoming diverse audiences is a major goal of Newfields, and we believe THE LUME Indianapolis will attract infrequent art museum visitors because they will be able to fully immerse themselves in an artist’s work in less formal ways than in a traditional gallery,” Dr. Venable continues. “THE LUME Indianapolis is more than an exhibition, it is an experience.” Visitors will see all of the hallmarks of Van Gogh's style—vibrant colors, expressive brushstrokes—come to life on a massive scale. “We are engaging new audiences to appreciate the arts in a different way, and we know from our work internationally that it will encourage more people to visit places like Newfields with renewed appreciation,” adds Bruce Peterson, Grande Experiences founder.

Tickets for THE LUME will be available for purchase ahead of its debut in June 2021. Visit Newfields' website to learn more about the innovative exhibition.

An immersive Van Gogh exhibition is coming to the The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields in June 2021.

The Lume Van Gogh Exhibition

Rendering of The LUME Indianapolis courtesy of Grande Experiences

Iconic paintings such as The Starry Night, Almond Blossoms, and Irises will be projected onto the museum's fourth floor for an innovative experience.

The Lume Van Gogh Exhibition

Rendering of The LUME Indianapolis courtesy of Grande Experiences

Visitors are welcome to “step into” the Dutch master's iconic work, walking amongst his brilliant brushstrokes.

The Lume Van Gogh Exhibition

Rendering of The LUME Indianapolis courtesy of Grande Experiences

The Lume Van Gogh Exhibition

Rendering of The LUME Indianapolis courtesy of Grande Experiences

The Lume Van Gogh Exhibition

Rendering of The LUME Indianapolis courtesy of Grande Experiences

The Lume Van Gogh Exhibition

Rendering of The LUME Indianapolis courtesy of Grande Experiences

The Lume Van Gogh Exhibition

Rendering of The LUME Indianapolis courtesy of Grande Experiences

The Lume Van Gogh Exhibition

Rendering of The LUME Indianapolis courtesy of Grande Experiences

The Lume Van Gogh Exhibition

Rendering of The LUME Indianapolis courtesy of Grande Experiences

The Lume Van Gogh Exhibition

Rendering of The LUME Indianapolis courtesy of Grande Experiences

The Lume Van Gogh Exhibition

Rendering of The LUME Indianapolis courtesy of Grande Experiences

The Lume Van Gogh Exhibition

Rendering of The LUME Indianapolis courtesy of Grande Experiences

Newfields: Website | Facebook | Instagram
Grande Experiences: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Newfields and Grande Experiences.

Related Articles:

Immersive Outdoor Exhibition Projects Van Gogh’s Paintings Onto Giant Shipping Containers

6 Eclectic Online Exhibitions You Can Explore With the Click of a Mouse

Interview: Curator of the Largest Monet Exhibition in 20 Years Discusses Monumental Show

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

These Stunning Human Sculptures Disappear When You Look at Them From Certain Angles
1,000-Square-Foot Mosaic Honors Pioneering Black Suffragette Ida B. Wells [Interview]
Japanese Theme Park Will Feature a Life-Sized Godzilla You Can Zip Line Into
New York’s ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue Wears White Lace Collar To Honor the Late Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Giant Reflective Orbs, Spiderwebs, and Air Plants Take Over a Renaissance Palace in Florence
World’s First “Happiness Museum” Opens in Copenhagen

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Magical World of Giant Flowers Inspired by the Elaborate Mating Rituals of Bowerbirds
Avant-Garde Carpet Appears to Melt Into a Viscous Puddle
Upcoming ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ Exhibit Will Send Viewers “Through the Looking-Glass”
Immersive Outdoor Exhibition Projects Van Gogh’s Paintings Onto Giant Shipping Containers
Japanese Grandparents Create Life-Size Totoro With Bus Stop For Their Grandkids
Artist Uses 10,000 Pigeon Feathers in Striking Installation That Cascades From a Bookcase

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.