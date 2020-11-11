Following the success of New Zealand's outdoor Van Gogh exhibition, the The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields in Indianapolis, Indiana is bringing the same immersive event to the U.S. in 2021. THE LUME is made in collaboration with Australian-based company Grande Experiences and will feature the Dutch painter's most iconic works—including The Starry Night, Almond Blossoms, and Irises. They will be projected on the museum's entire fourth floor. It is the first exhibition of its kind to debut in Newfields' 137-year history, and the first digital gallery experience of this scale to be held at an art museum in the United States.

“I am very pleased that we have been able to partner with Grande Experiences to become the first museum in the country to fully embrace the future of digital exhibitions,” says Dr. Charles L. Venable, The Melvin & Bren Simon director and CEO at Newfields. “My experience in other continents demonstrated how the combination of cutting-edge digital projection technology and great works of art can motivate new audiences to engage with art exhibitions.” Almost 150 state-of-the-art projectors will be used to transform the Post-Impressionist masterpieces into a three-dimensional world that visitors can explore. The grand opening of the exhibition will include an accompaniment of classical music, as well as food and beverages, and retail opportunities.

“Welcoming diverse audiences is a major goal of Newfields, and we believe THE LUME Indianapolis will attract infrequent art museum visitors because they will be able to fully immerse themselves in an artist’s work in less formal ways than in a traditional gallery,” Dr. Venable continues. “THE LUME Indianapolis is more than an exhibition, it is an experience.” Visitors will see all of the hallmarks of Van Gogh's style—vibrant colors, expressive brushstrokes—come to life on a massive scale. “We are engaging new audiences to appreciate the arts in a different way, and we know from our work internationally that it will encourage more people to visit places like Newfields with renewed appreciation,” adds Bruce Peterson, Grande Experiences founder.

Tickets for THE LUME will be available for purchase ahead of its debut in June 2021. Visit Newfields' website to learn more about the innovative exhibition.

An immersive Van Gogh exhibition is coming to the The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields in June 2021.

Iconic paintings such as The Starry Night, Almond Blossoms, and Irises will be projected onto the museum's fourth floor for an innovative experience.

Visitors are welcome to “step into” the Dutch master's iconic work, walking amongst his brilliant brushstrokes.

Newfields: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Grande Experiences: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Newfields and Grande Experiences.