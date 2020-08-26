Home / Design / Creative Products / Hasbro Releases Bob Ross Monopoly as Peaceful Alternative To the Classic Game

August 26, 2020
Monopoly is notorious for causing family tiffs, but not every version of the classic board game has to be so intense. If you’re more into “happy little trees” than you are collecting real estate, perhaps you'll enjoy the Bob Ross edition of the game. Hasbro Pulse recently released this creative iteration of Monopoly centered around the American painter, art instructor, and television host. The challenge? To buy, sell, and trade works of art from Ross’s iconic TV series, The Joy of Painting.

Rather than financially destroy your opponents, this peaceful version of Monopoly simply invites players to “take advantage of whatever happens.” In keeping with the Bob Ross theme, the game includes 16 “happy little accident” cards, 16 The Joy of Painting cards, 32 cabins, and 12 covered bridges. You won't find a top hat, thimble, or pair of boots in the game, either. The pieces in this set include a paint palette, pine tree, easel, and more.

Scroll down to check out the Bob Ross-themed Monopoly game and pre-order your own on the Hasbro Pulse website.

Bob Ross Monopoly

The game invites players to buy, sell, and trade works of art from Ross’s iconic TV series, The Joy of Painting.

